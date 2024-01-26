4 last-minute changes WWE can make to Royal Rumble 2024 - Major change to advertised match, new title bout added

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to air on Saturday, January 27th. The big-time PLE will be attended by tens of thousands of fans at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Needless to say, the WWE Universe is excited to check the show out.

There are currently four major matches announced for the event that could all end up being extremely memorable. Before fans can enjoy those bouts, however, there is one more episode of Friday Night SmackDown to go.

The blue brand's latest installment is set to air tonight on the FOX Network. Some of the top stars in the industry are scheduled to appear. There's also a chance that the show could dramatically shake up the 2024 Royal Rumble just one day before the event takes place.

In this article, we will look at a handful of ways World Wrestling Entertainment could shake up the card for the Royal Rumble. These changes could very well happen tonight on SmackDown, making for a must-see show.

Below are four last-minute changes WWE can make to the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#4. A stipulation could be added to Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

Logan Paul at SummerSlam

One of the matches set for the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble is for the United States Championship. Logan Paul, the current title holder, will defend the prized belt against Kevin Owens. This feud has been heating up recently on the blue brand.

Owens won a tournament to earn the right to challenge The Maverick. Unfortunately, The Prizefighter has an injured hand that has required the use of a cast. Logan objected to this, and now Kevin won't be wearing it when they clash at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble. Things may go even further than that, however.

After the two got into a violent brawl on SmackDown last week, Nick Aldis may decide to up the ante at the Royal Rumble. A stipulation of some kind may be added to the bout. It could become a Submission Match or even a Street Fight.

#3. A Women's Tag Team Title match could be added to the card

Expand Tweet

A major title match is set to take place on Friday Night SmackDown. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will be defending their coveted WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against the duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

It remains to be seen how the match between the champions and The Kabuki Warriors will go, but there's a chance that things could end in chaos. Several other teams are looking to win the Tag Gold. This includes The Unholy Union and The Way.

There's a chance that the bout will end in chaos, which could then lead to WWE making a multi-team match and adding it to the Royal Rumble card. The champions could defend their titles against The Kabuki Warriors, The Unholy Union, and The Way in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

#2. IYO SKY could defend the WWE Women's Championship

IYO SKY at Crown Jewel 2023

IYO SKY is one of the top female stars in the world. She has been one of the best-known performers for quite some time, but 2023 saw The Genius Of The Sky truly break away from the pack. IYO won the Women's Money in the Bank and then the WWE Women's Championship.

SKY is still the reigning champion, in part thanks to help from Damage CTRL. She recently successfully defended her gold against Michin, but there's a chance that she could have a new title defense added to the 2024 Royal Rumble card at the last minute.

Somebody like Shotzi, Zelina Vega, or even Michin again could have the opportunity of a lifetime. IYO clashing with any of those women could make for a memorable match and add another huge title defense to SKY's increasingly impressive reign.

#1. The Fatal Four-Way Match could be changed

Expand Tweet

The main event of the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, or at least the bout that could headline the show, will see Roman Reigns in action. The Tribal Chief is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Reigns' opposition includes some of the best WWE Superstars of today. Randy Orton and AJ Styles are both seeking revenge for past injuries. Meanwhile, LA Knight is looking for redemption after being screwed out of winning championship gold at Crown Jewel.

The Head of the Table has insisted that he intends to "fix this" ahead of the big show. On SmackDown, he and the test of The Bloodline could violently take out one or two of the performers set to challenge him at the 2024 Royal Rumble. This could then turn the upcoming title defense into a singles bout or a Triple Threat Match.

