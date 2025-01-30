4 last-minute matches that could be announced for the Royal Rumble during WWE SmackDown

Saturday is a big day for WWE. The sports entertainment giant will be hosting the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event live from Indianapolis, Indiana and the show is going to be absolutely stacked.

Before fans can check out the big show from Lucas Oil Stadium, there is a new episode of Friday Night SmackDown airing tomorrow on the USA Network. This show will feature a big title bout, a grudge match, and more.

The program could also have last-minute implications for the Royal Rumble. More specifically, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could potentially book one more match for the major Premium Live Event.

This article will take a look at four different matches that Nick Aldis could potentially add to the Royal Rumble card. This includes two title bouts, a clash between monsters, and the return of Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks.

Below are four last-minute matches that could be announced for the Royal Rumble during WWE SmackDown.

#4. A Jacob Fatu-Braun Strowman rematch could be announced on WWE SmackDown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event aired this past weekend and it featured a match of absolute beasts going at it. Braun Strowman went one-on-one with The New Bloodline's Jacob Fatu.

The bout was hard-hitting, but things took a turn towards the end. Jacob Fatu repeatedly delivered hip attacks in the corner to Strowman, leading to a disqualification, but Fatu wouldn't stop. The Samoan Werewolf proceeded to continue and then hit several Moonsaults to a bloody Monster Of All Monsters.

Braun will surely be looking for revenge on SmackDown tonight supposing he's medically cleared to appear. This might lead to a brawl, which could then allow Nick Aldis to make a rematch between the two behemoths at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Perhaps they could have a Last Monster Standing Match?

#3. Uncle Howdy could return for a match with The Miz

The Miz and The Wyatt Sicks have been waging war for a bit now. The A-Lister thought he was able to outsmart the fiendish faction by getting them traded over to WWE SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window, but things went awry.

Karrion Kross, who had been allies with The Miz, knew what The A-Lister did. Angry, he managed to get The Miz moved over to SmackDown too. Now the former WWE Champion is desperately looking for help against the stable who is out for his blood.

The Miz has no help right now, so it may be time to meet his maker, so to speak. SmackDown could see The Miz and Uncle Howdy go face-to-face. From there, a bout could be made between the two for the Royal Rumble on Saturday.

#2. Tiffany Stratton could hold an open challenge

Tiffany Stratton is the WWE Women's Champion. She won the belt by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax. Since capturing the gold, she has already successfully defended it once against Bayley.

Notably, the Royal Rumble card just has four matches. While this isn't totally unheard of, there isn't a single women's championship bout on the card. This could be where Tiffany Stratton steps in.

The Buff Barbie could hold an open challenge on the show. It could be accepted by a returning star, a top name from SmackDown, or even an unexpected performer.

Regardless, it would add a little extra to the show and provide another women's division bout beyond just the Royal Rumble Match.

#1. Michin and Chelsea Green could have a Street Fight

Michin and Chelsea Green are currently admist take two of their rivalry from last year. The first time around, the two feuded over pride. This time, both women want to hold the WWE Women's United States Championship.

WWE SmackDown this week will actually see the two women go at it. The Women's United States Title is on the line. With how chaotic things have been with B-Fab and Piper Niven involved, Michin's "last chance" could end in chaos.

If it does, a rematch could then be booked for the 2025 Royal Rumble. This time, the two could clash in a Street Fight with no rules, allowing the odds to truly be even. From there, Michin could finally get her moment in the sun.

