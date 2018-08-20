4-Last Minute predictions for WWE RAW (20 August 2018)

After an explosive SummerSlam pay-per-view, we have reached to another edition of Monday Night Raw. In this episode, we are going to see some new feuds start and a few old rivalries continue. Though we saw a few titles changed hands, also a shocking heel turn of Becky Lynch, B-Team retaining their titles, Rollins becoming the new Intercontinental Champion and Finally Roman became the Universal Champion.

As we are only 24-hours away from Raw-after-SummerSlam in this article we are going to predict as what will be coming down to your TV screens tonight. So, guys, read on to know as what major twists could happen on Tonight's Raw.

#5 AOP challenges The B-Team for Raw Tag Team championships

Last night at SummerSlam we saw The B-Team securing a win against The Revival and successfully retaining their titles. Though at last night's event Akam and Rezar were not featured, their time to stay in the low-profile feuds is over and they are next in the line to challenge the Raw tag team champions.

All of you guys know that The B-Team is are current Raw tag team champions because there is not any other tag team that can hold the title for now and passes them to the AOP. Seeing how strongly they have established themselves on the main roster, now it's the right time for the WWE to get high on Authors of Pain and provide them an opportunity by making them win those titles.

