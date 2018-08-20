Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4-Last Minute predictions for WWE RAW (20 August 2018)

Kevin Cooper
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.64K   //    20 Aug 2018, 14:00 IST

https://www.wwe.com/f/styles/gallery_img_l/public/all/2018/08/098_SS_08192018jg_0802--2c359c4572aa7efd4c3383be64a08b00.jpg

After an explosive SummerSlam pay-per-view, we have reached to another edition of Monday Night Raw. In this episode, we are going to see some new feuds start and a few old rivalries continue. Though we saw a few titles changed hands, also a shocking heel turn of Becky Lynch, B-Team retaining their titles, Rollins becoming the new Intercontinental Champion and Finally Roman became the Universal Champion.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

As we are only 24-hours away from Raw-after-SummerSlam in this article we are going to predict as what will be coming down to your TV screens tonight. So, guys, read on to know as what major twists could happen on Tonight's Raw.

#5 AOP challenges The B-Team for Raw Tag Team championships

https://www.wwe.com/f/styles/gallery_img_l/public/all/2018/08/042_SS_08192018jg_0443--e348a65b59003fcf22571b7e9f6530e5.jpg

Last night at SummerSlam we saw The B-Team securing a win against The Revival and successfully retaining their titles. Though at last night's event Akam and Rezar were not featured, their time to stay in the low-profile feuds is over and they are next in the line to challenge the Raw tag team champions.

All of you guys know that The B-Team is are current Raw tag team champions because there is not any other tag team that can hold the title for now and passes them to the AOP. Seeing how strongly they have established themselves on the main roster, now it's the right time for the WWE to get high on Authors of Pain and provide them an opportunity by making them win those titles.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Authors of Pain Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
Kevin Cooper
CONTRIBUTOR
7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (6 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week (6 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
The Yeah and Naah of WWE Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Ways Dean Ambrose Can Save Monday Night Raw 
RELATED STORY
5 Takeaways from this week's WWE Raw (25 June 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 ways to improve Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
The Yeah and Naah of WWE Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Takeaways from this week's WWE Raw (16 July 2018)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us