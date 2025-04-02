4 leaders The Wyatt Sicks could be teasing as The Man in the Woods

The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy shared a cryptic video today amid the faction's hiatus from WWE television. The group has not been seen since losing an Eight-Man Tag Team Match to The Final Testament and The Miz in December 2024.

Joe Gacy posted a bizarre video today on Instagram and referred to a mysterious figure known as "The Man in the Woods". The absent faction could potentially be returning with a new member, possibly even their new leader, in the weeks ahead.

Listed below are four stars who could be "The Man in the Woods":

#4. Braun Strowman could join The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Braun Strowman was once a member of The Wyatt Family, alongside Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Luke Harper. The Monster of All Monsters is currently a singles star on SmackDown and challenged LA Knight for the United States Championship this past Friday on WWE SmackDown. However, Jacob Fatu interfered in the match and cost the veteran his chance to become champion.

The Wyatt Sicks could approach Strowman in the coming weeks and recruit him to their faction. The former Universal Champion would likely take a leadership role in the faction, and may be revealed as the mysterious man in the woods referenced in Joe Gacy's video today.

#3. Karrion Kross may decide to join the faction

Karrion Kross did the unthinkable and pinned Uncle Howdy last year, and The Wyatt Sicks have not returned to television since. The group may have grown to respect Kross and could ask the veteran to join them.

Kross hasn't competed in a match on WWE television since pinning Uncle Howdy and has focused his attention on antagonizing Sami Zayn. However, his former stablemates, Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain, were recently released by the company. The former NXT Champion might consider joining Uncle Howdy's faction, as he has had nothing to do on RAW in the past few months.

#2. The Miz could become a member of The Wyatt Sicks

The Miz on SmackDown - Source: Getty

The Miz was formerly a target of The Wyatt Sicks, and was even kidnapped by Dexter Lumis last year. However, he has not been in the faction's crosshairs since December and has seemingly formed a partnership with Carmelo Hayes on WWE SmackDown.

The A-Lister is one of the most charismatic stars on the roster and could be added to the faction as their mouthpiece. The Miz would be a worthy addition to the group for his promo ability alone, and could help elevate the rest of the group into bigger stars on the main roster.

#1. Aleister Black could return as the new leader of the group

Black could be returning to the promotion soon. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Aleister Black exited WWE in 2021 and performed for the past several years in All Elite Wrestling as Malakia Black. His time at AEW was underwhelming, and he exited the promotion earlier this year.

The former NXT Champion could make his return to the Stamford-based promotion soon, and he would be a natural fit for The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown. Black could pay tribute to The Fiend with a new persona upon his return to the company, and could also take over as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks when he returns.

