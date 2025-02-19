4 legendary matches from the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE that are often overlooked

WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is named after the titular Chamber matches, that take most of the spotlight. These bouts carry immense importance as they have major implications for WrestleMania.

Ad

However, the undercard bouts are often overlooked because of the two Chamber matches. WWE began airing Elimination Chamber PLEs in 2010. Except for 2016, the show has aired annually, becoming a major roadblock on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

A handful of these bouts stole the show on the evening, with some even outshining the Chamber matches. So without further ado, let's take a look at four such bouts:

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

#4. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023

Ad

Trending

Royal Rumble 2023 closed with a cinematic masterpiece as The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline Sami Zayn stabbed his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in the back with a steel chair.

The tearful segment led to the implosion of The OG Bloodline, damaging the unity of the faction and leaving Jey Uso questioning his loyalties. Heading into Montreal, there were several questions. Where do Jey's loyalties lie? Can Zayn pull off a miracle in his hometown at Elimination Chamber 2023? Will this be the end of Reigns' historic title run?

Ad

When the time came, WWE delivered a storytelling masterpiece backed by top-tier in-ring action. Zayn's wife was in the front row, and her appearance added a nice emotional touch to the championship affair.

The crowd was heavily behind Zayn, and the energy never died down despite the match going for more than thirty minutes. Reigns received nuclear heat, which played nicely into the dynamics of the contest.

The interference spree towards the end of the match with Jimmy Uso coming out, followed by Jey Uso's arrival, may have led to some overbooking. However, considering the build, it was only natural.

Ad

#3. Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles in a No Disqualification Match

In early 2020, WWE was put in a difficult position as everything was forced indoors. Therefore, only a few great matches occurred in front of a live crowd, and AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Match is one of those rare gems.

The bout was scheduled for Elimination Chamber 2020 with little build, but it delivered all the goods. The in-ring action was typical of a No Disqualification match with appropriate use of weapons, especially tables. However, this match makes the list because of its fascinating finish.

Ad

As Black set up his finisher, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson pounced on the former NXT Champion. The Phenomenal One was preparing to hit the Phenomenal Forearm, but The Undertaker appeared to a thunderous ovation.

'Taker neutralized The Club before crushing Styles with the Chokeslam. Black took advantage of the situation and hit a Black Mass to seal the deal.

#2. Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper is an underrated classic

The Wyatt Family has had many members and has remained united for the better part. However, the group was in a vulnerable phase in early 2017, when the faction only featured Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Randy Orton.

Ad

Wyatt removed Harper from the group because of Orton, leading to a mini-feud between The Viper and The Prodigal Son of The Wyatt Family that culminated in an underrated classic at Elimination Chamber 2017.

Orton, who had just won the 2017 Royal Rumble, was the heel, and Harper was garnering positive reactions from the WWE Universe. Furthermore, both men had no love lost for each other upon their fallout. Hence, there was an interesting dynamic.

Ad

After a hard-fought battle between the two gladiators, Orton countered a Discus Clothesline into an RKO for the win. The victory helped The Apex Predator build momentum heading into WrestleMania and established Harper as a potential singles star.

Although WWE didn't capitalize on Harper's popularity, this match also led to some demand for a Triple Threat between the three Wyatt Family members for 'Mania.

#1. The Wyatt Family vs. The Shield at Elimination Chamber 2014

Ad

After the Attitude Era ended, faction wars were a rarity. Fans longed for something like The Invasion Angle or DX vs. NWO, but there weren't many credible factions to pierce together such a storyline. Hence, The Wyatt Family vs. The Shield saga was a welcome sight for the WWE Universe.

The Wyatts stuck their nose in The Shield's business, leading to a faction war that culminated in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at Elimination Chamber 2014. When the match occurred, as expected, it was an all-out war.

Ad

Bray Wyatt and Dean Ambrose fought into the crowd. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper put Seth Rollins through the announce table with a double Chokeslam. Most of the focus was understandably on the biggest stars in Roman Reigns and Wyatt.

The ending saw Wyatt hit The Big Dog with Sister Abigail for an important win. The Eater of Worlds gained momentum heading into his 'Mania feud with John Cena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback