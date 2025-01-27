4 legends who could headline the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

WWE WrestleMania 41 season is right around the corner and Triple H has already started planning to have a stacked card for the show. Numerous surprises and massive matches are seemingly being planned for the upcoming edition of The Grandest Stage of Them All, with the fans' excitement at an all-time high.

While the matches have started shaping up, WWE has not announced any name for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Usually, at least one inductee name is revealed by the end of January. However, things have not gone that way this year.

Let's check out the legends who could headline the Hall of Famer Class of 2025

#4. Bray Wyatt

Since his unfortunate passing back in 2023, the WWE Universe has been rooting for Bray Wyatt to get a massive tribute by being inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Eater of the Worlds was one of the most creative minds and most skilled in-ring performers in the history of the company, and his loss has had a major setback on the entire industry.

The Stamford-based company has been paying tribute to the former WWE champion with The Wyatt Sicks storylines, and his brother Bo Dallas has kept his legacy alive. However, a Hall of Fame induction will give Wyatt his rightful place among some of the most decorated legends in the industry.

#3. Dave Bautista

The Animal Batista is another name rumored to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for years. While WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles seemed to be the perfect place for Batista to get his well-deserved achievement, the stars didn't align at that time.

However, this year could end up being his time to shine when and get his name etched in the history books among several other names. Batista getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 could make headlines around the world, with the possibility of a feud being teased for his final match.

#2. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

The Final Boss, since joining the Board of Directors in TKO, has been on a whole another level when it comes to his TV performances. Glimpses from his in-ring return at WrestleMania 40 are quite evident that The Rock would use his powers to get to the top of the entire roster any day.

There have been rumors that the Rock will not be in action this year at The Grandest Stage of Them All. While the reason for his potential absence is yet to be known, getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 could be one reason for The Great One to be present during WrestleMania 41. The Brahma Bull clearly deserves the induction, and with his addition among the top officials of TKO, the possibility is at an all-time high.

#1. 16-time world champion John Cena

While the John Cena farewell tour has already kicked off, the 16-time world champion has not returned to action yet. The legend has declared his name for the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match and is eyeing another world title victory to make history.

With Cena retiring from in-ring competition this year, the company inducting him into the Hall of Fame this year itself would be a massive decision. This could be the perfect way to give a farewell to the most decorated star in the history of sports entertainment.

Time will tell what the Stamford-based company has planned for the Hall of Fame this year.

