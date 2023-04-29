4 legends who could return to announce the WWE Draft picks on RAW

The WWE Draft shook the company to its very core as fifty percent of the roster joined their respective brands on the latest episode of SmackDown. The WWE Draft officially split the roster with SmackDown getting 16 superstars and RAW getting their share of ten.

Triple H wasn’t the only WWE Hall of Famer in the building to announce the picks for night one of the WWE Draft. The Game kicked off the first round by naming The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman) as the combined number one picks for the draft.

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, Michael P. Hayes, JBL, Teddy Long, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg also made appearances during the course of the show to deliver the big announcements. The D-Generation X members did the honors for NXT superstars Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

This brings us to the question of which legend could show up on RAW next week to announce the remaining picks for the WWE Draft. We believe these four WWE Hall of Famers could appear on the show at Fort Worth, TX, next Monday to deliver the big announcements.

#1. Eric Bischoff

There’s no better person to kick off the second night of the WWE Draft than “Eazy E” himself. Bischoff had an awesome run as the on-screen general manager of RAW during the Ruthless Aggression Era. He was also the man who presented Triple H with the World Heavyweight Championship in 2002.

Having Eric Bischoff show up to make the WWE Draft announcement is definitely something the promotion should consider. The veteran has quite the history with the red brand and seeing him once again would definitely send fans on a nostalgic ride.

#2. Mick Foley

Mick Foley retired from active in-ring competition to work as an on-screen commissioner during the Attitude Era. Foley is the one person WWE can always count on when it comes to making huge announcements.

The hardcore legend could appear to announce the picks for the WWE Draft. Foley is one of the most revered people in the business and him making a one-off appearance to announce the RAW picks will be a delight for many fans.

#3. Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle is one of wrestling industry’s all-time greats. The Olympic Gold Medalist entertained fans for years before he hung up his boots. Kurt was the top star of SmackDown during the Ruthless Aggression Era and had legendary matches against the likes of Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker.

The Hall of Famer has served as the General Manager for the RAW brand. The master of the ankle lock could appear on RAW to announce the picks as part of the WWE Draft. Kurt also knows the blue brand and like the back of his hand and he could be a welcome addition to the list of legends.

#4. Booker T

Booker T may be a color commentator on NXT these days, but that doesn’t take anything away from his legendary career on SmackDown. The former five-time WCW Champion was among the most charismatic performers on the blue brand during the latter part of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

WWE fans will definitely enjoy Booker T announcing the SmackDown picks for the draft in his iconic King Booker character. It remains to be seen whether or not these legends will appear next Monday on RAW.

Are you looking forward to RAW next week? Let us know in the comments!

Poll : 0 votes