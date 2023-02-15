4 Logical outcomes for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

After a memorable Royal Rumble, WWE hits its final stop before WrestleMania in the form of Elimination Chamber. WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will air live on NBC’s Peacock app on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Elimination Chamber concept has lost much of its luster in the past decade. This is primarily due to its placement on the WWE calendar. With it being between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, there isn’t much room for surprises and the winners of Chamber matches are usually predictable.

With that said, this year's event will feature two interesting Chamber matches. Austin Theory will defend the WWE United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against Damian Priest, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Seth Rollins, and Bronson Reed.

In the other Elimination Chamber Match, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Carmella will face off, with the winner facing Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.

This article will discuss four logical outcomes for this Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event.

#4. Austin Theory retains WWE United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber

Who will escape the Chamber as WWE United States Champion?

Of all the competitors in the match, only two stick out as options to dethrone Theory. Priest, a former United States Champion, has finally found his footing as a member of Judgment Day. The only thing missing from the group at the moment is championship gold. The US Championship would make a great first addition.

Another option is Seth Rollins. While it seems like The Visionary is on track to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania. Adding the US Championship to the equation would make the match feel even bigger and get the title more attention.

With that said, the logical outcome for this match is for Austin Theory to retain the WWE United States Championship at Elimination Chamber. With rumors that Theory may finally be facing John Cena at WrestleMania in April, he will need to continue to win matches and look as strong as possible if he is to be considered a threat.

WWE has done an excellent job of rehabbing Theory after the Money in the Bank debacle. A win inside the Elimination Chamber will continue that.

#3. Edge and Beth Phoenix beat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

What will happen next in this blood feud?

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix will team up to take on Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber.

This feud, which has been going on since last May, is finally in its final chapters. This match came after the events of last October’s Extreme Rules event. That is where Rhea Ripley took out Beth Phoenix after Edge lost the “I Quit” Match to Balor.

The logical outcome for this match is for Edge and Beth Phoenix to win at Elimination Chamber. With Edge and Balor likely having one last match at WrestleMania, a loss for Edge here wouldn’t make sense. Especially after he lost at Extreme Rules. With Edge pinning Balor, it also prevents Rhea from taking a loss before her match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

#2. Asuka wins Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Will Asuka's revival continue?

Liv Morgan, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, Natalya, and Carmella will face off inside the Elimination Chamber. The winner will face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship.

Much like the Men’s Chamber Match, two options stick out the most. Liv Morgan has developed her character since dropping the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship last year. She has more of an edge to her now. If the winner of this match was facing Charlotte Flair, Liv would have a better shot of winning. This is based on the unfinished story they had from a few years ago when Liv began her singles career.

The logical outcome for this match is for Asuka to win. Asuka returned at the Royal Rumble with a new, edgier look. If there was ever a time to make The Empress look dominant, it’s now.

Fans are interested in this new character and a feud between her and Belair heading into WrestleMania would be fresh and interesting.

#1. Roman Reigns beats Sami Zayn to retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Can Sami Zayn pull off the Montreal Miracle?

In what is sure to be a memorable main event, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Montreal’s own Sami Zayn.

There is so much to this match. Ever since the event was announced to be taking place in Montreal, it seemed obvious this was where the Zayn vs. Reigns match would occur. The only question was how we would get there.

The logical outcome for this match is for Roman Reigns to beat Sami Zayn to retain the titles. While a Zayn upset would get a massive reaction from the Montreal crowd, Reigns isn’t losing the championship at a B-level event. If he's losing, it’s going to be at WrestleMania. The big question is what shenanigans will happen?

The obvious plan is for Jey Uso to cost Zayn the match, leading to a Bloodline beatdown. The beatdown would lead to another Canadian, Kevin Owens, returning to make the save and reunite with his former best friend. The only possible issue with this is the Usos' legal issues, which may prevent them from appearing on the show.

