4 logical outcomes for WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Beginning of the end for the Bloodline?

After a noteworthy Crown Jewel, WWE is preparing for its fall classic, the much awaited Survivor Series WarGames. Survivor Series WarGames will air live on NBC’s Peacock app on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Over the past decade, Survivor Series’ prestige as a Big 4 event on the WWE calendar has taken a massive hit. Fans have grown tired of the brand supremacy concept. A few marquee clashes are not cutting it.

With Triple H now in charge, Survivor Series has now received a significant upgrade as the WarGames stipulation has been thrown into the mix. Fans are finally excited about the fall classic once again.

This year's show will feature a men’s and women’s WarGames match. For the women's event, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Michin and a mystery partner will take on the team comprising of Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

Coming to the men, The Bloodline will take on the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

This article will discuss four logical outcomes for this Saturday's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event.

4. Ronda Rousey beats Shotzi to retain WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Can Shotzi pull off the major upset?

Ronda Rousey is set to defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames. This comes after Shotzi won a Six Pack Challenge to become the number one contender several weeks ago.

One of the better moves from WWE’s new regime has been slotting Shotzi back into being a babyface. She is a lovable person that fans can get behind, much as they did with Liv Morgan. Her tank entrance is one of the most stimulating sights in the competition. With a little more polish in the ring, she could become a champion in a couple of years.

With that being said, the logical outcome for this match is for Ronda Rousey to retain the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. It feels as if WWE is in a holding pattern regarding the blue brand’s women’s division. Charlotte Flair has been out of action since May. Sasha Banks and Naomi’s future with the company remains unclear. The division lacks serious challengers for Rousey.

The new pairing of Rousey and Shayna Baszler has serious potential and could lead to a feud in early 2023. This is all contingent on what WWE has planned for Rousey until WrestleMania and how other situations pan out.

3. Finn Balor beats AJ Styles

Former Friends are set to face off

For the first time on a WWE PLE in 5 years, AJ Styles will go one on o e with Finn Balor at Survivor Series WarGames.

Balor had been trying to recruit Styles for Judgment Day for the past couple of months. Just when it looked like Styles had no friends and was going to join, he called upon a couple of Good Brothers in the form of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to help him out.

The logical outcome for this match is for Finn Balor to beat AJ Styles. Balor is coming off a win against Edge at Extreme Rules in a Last Man Standing Match. Judgment Day is also fresh off a surprising victory at Crown Jewel earlier this month.

This match will likely see a lot of shenanigans on the outside with The O.C. and Judgment Day, so Styles taking the loss due to being distracted won’t hurt him too much.

2. Team Bianca Belair beats Team Damage CTRL in the Women's WarGames Match

Will Bianca Belair get the final laugh against Bayley?

The feud between Belair and Bayley has been going on since Bayley's return at the SummerSlam in July. She has had the upper hand at almost every corner except for taking the loss in a 6 woman tag match at Clash at the Castle.

The likely result for this match is for Team Bianca Belair to defeat Team Damage CTRL. As good as the matches between Bayley and Bianca have been, it is time for this feud to end. Damage CTRL is missing something despite Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky being the tag team champions.

Rhea Ripley is still owed a title match from months ago, prior to her injury. So expect Ripley to look strong and not take the pin as she is likely Belair's next feud following Survivor Series.

1 Team Brawling Brutes beats the Bloodline

Will the Bloodline begin to crumble?

On paper, all of the participants in this match justify their appearance storyline-wise. Brawling Brutes are currently feuding with the Bloodline. Drew McIntyre has unfinished business with the group as well, particularly with Solo Sikoa. And of course, we can’t forget the Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens dynamic.

Expect Team Brawling Brutes to beat The Bloodline in the Men’s WarGames match. With Roman Reigns not scheduled to appear on WWE programming for the entire month of December, it is unlikely WWE will start a fresh feud for him heading into 2023.

A win at WarGames gives Sheamus a legitimate claim to be the #1 contender as we head towards the Royal Rumble. Sheamus is arguably having the best run of his career right now and deserves to be rewarded with an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

A loss here will also kickstart the inevitable story of Sami Zayn being kicked out of the Bloodline and turning babyface. It will be even more evident if he is the one to take the pin in the match.

