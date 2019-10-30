4 Main roster tag teams who could join Finn Balor in NXT

Bringing one or more tag teams back to NXT could prove to be beneficial for all parties

Finn Balor has been one of WWE's top international talents over the past five years. Balor and his gimmick worked wonders on NXT when he was first introduced to the brand, and he convincingly held the NXT Championship for the longest time in history even though his size did not make him come across as a naturally dominating champion.

Moving to the main roster, Balor quickly became the inaugural Universal Champion and proved why he is one of the greatest Superstars the company has ever seen.

Balor recently returned to the NXT roster in order to boost the Black and Gold brand and become one of its faces, and has the entire WWE Universe and the media talking about the brand.

Last week, Balor turned heel and attacked Johnny Gargano to much surprise of the fans. He teased an alliance with The Undisputed Era but it seems unlikely that he'll be joining the villainous faction which already has a top-quality leader in Adam Cole.

Instead, WWE could move a main roster tag team to NXT to help Balor build his own heel faction and lead the entire brand.

In this article, we will look at the 4 main roster tag teams who could benefit from switching brands to NXT and aligning with Finn Balor.

#4 Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

Ryder & Hawkins did very well during their time with Edge

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins are two men who have seen many ups and downs in their careers but still never fail to get cheers from the WWE Universe.

It’s interesting to note that the two men were the youngest tag team to collectively hold the RAW Tag Team Championship.

They won the RAW Tag Team Titles once again at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019 to the surprise of the WWE Universe. While both men have largely existed as comedic acts in WWE recently, one must not forget the great heel run they’ve had in the past.

The two men have partnered with Edge in the past to become "The Rated-R Entourage" and "The Edgeheads", and had a great run with the Hall of Famer up until 2009.

The company can use these two men to push Finn Balor further in NXT, as they have no real direction on the main roster at the moment. They can change their gimmicks once again and align with the heelish Balor to take on other Superstars and teams in NXT to once again form a lethal faction just like they had with Edge.

