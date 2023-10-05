4 major announcements Cody Rhodes can make on WWE NXT next week

Cody Rhodes is set to make his first-ever appearance on the upcoming edition of WWE NXT. For those unaware, the company has announced a stacked card for next week's NXT show, featuring not only the American Nightmare but also John Cena, Paul Heyman, and Asuka.

Furthermore, WWE has revealed that Cody Rhodes will have a significant announcement in store for this event. With that in mind, let's discuss four major announcements the American NightMare could make at the upcoming edition of the developmental brand.

#4. Cody Rhodes could announce the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2023

One of the potential announcements Cody could make is regarding this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. For those unaware, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is an annual tournament conducted by NXT every year since 2015.

The company has separated the Men’s and Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments. WWE couldn't have a better option to honor the legacy of Dusty than having another Rhodes announce the tournament this year.

#3. Rhodes could announce the debut date of Jade Cargill

Another major announcement the American Nightmare could make is revealing the debut date of Jade Cargill in the Stamford-based promotion. A few days back, WWE officially announced that Jade has signed a multi-year deal with their company. However, they haven't disclosed Jade's debut or first appearance date yet.

As Rhodes becomes the first major star to transition from AEW to WWE, the company might choose the American Nightmare to unveil the location and details of Cargill's arrival in the company.

#2. Cody Rhodes could announce his pursuit of the NXT Championship

The upcoming appearance on NXT will mark Rhodes' first-ever appearance on the developmental brand. The American Nightmare could reveal his intention behind his NXT arrival by announcing his pursuit of the NXT Championship. This announcement has the potential to shake up the current scenario of the third brand.

Moreover, Cody's regular presence in NXT could help boost the company's ratings and viewership. It also adds a fresh element to Rhodes' current storyline, as he has been feuding with Judgment Day for a long time.

Additionally, a feud between Ilja Dragunov and Rhodes is something that could attract massive attention from the fans.

#1. Cody Rhodes could announce his trade to WWE SmackDown

Since Jey Uso's arrival on the Red brand, many fans have speculated that Cody Rhodes might be the star who could be traded to SmackDown in return. As of now, the company hasn't announced any trade involving the Samoan star. However, in the upcoming edition of NXT, the American Nightmare could announce his move to SmackDown.

The potential reason behind the company choosing the NXT show for this announcement could be to boost their ratings and generate significant hype for the post-Fastlane edition of the Blue brand.