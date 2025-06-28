4 major mistakes WWE made at Night of Champions 2025 

WWE presented Night of Champions as part of their weekend in Saudi Arabia, and it was a show that included a number of shocks and swerves.

There was the debut of a new Bloodline member as well as the return of Tonga Loa and the crowning of the new King and Queen of the Ring. There is also a new United States Champion in Solo Sikoa, but as ever, there were a number of mistakes throughout the show.

#4. Roxanne Perez was wasted

Rhea Ripley took on Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight, and it was clear that there would be interference from the start, but it seems that Roxanne Perez was wasted. Not only she couldn't take out Rhea, but she also failed to help Raquel at all.

It was hoped that she would help Raquel to win the match, and then the latter would hand her the Women's Tag Team Championship and allow The Prodigy to defend it with her. Obviously, this didn't happen, which was disappointing for the WWE Universe.

#3. Why does Tonga Loa hate Jacob Fatu?

It was nice to see Tonga Loa back in action after his injury at WWE Survivor Series War Games last year, but it seems that his inclusion didn't make a lot of sense. Loa and Jacob Fatu were close friends when he left after his War Games injury, and he has now returned and taken Solo Sikoa's side without even talking to Fatu.

It will be interesting to see if Tama Tonga will take Sikoa's side when he returns to WWE as well.

#2. Where is Roman Reigns?

There was so much action to end Night of Champions this year that the only person clearly missing was Roman Reigns. The Original Tribal Chief has an issue with Seth Rollins' stable, and it would have made sense if he were the one who made his return to stop the cash-in attempt.

Instead, it seems that much like back in 2024, Reigns could be being saved for SummerSlam, where he will finally get his hands on Seth Rollins.

#1. Asuka should have won the WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament

The Queen of the Ring Tournament was seemingly leading to a showdown between Asuka and IYO SKY at SummerSlam, but it came as a shock that it was Jade Cargill who pinned Asuka instead.

Cargill's Jaded was enough for the win, but she botched the pin, which meant that Asuka's shoulders were up, so now it's unclear if she was supposed to be the winner.

