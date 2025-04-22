4 Major mistakes WWE made on the RAW After WrestleMania 41

WWE RAW after WrestleMania is easily the best episode of the year and one that many fans walk into with huge expectations.

Ad

That being said, last night's show easily lived up to the hype with some impressive WWE returns and swerves. Every segment last night included a shock, but some of the booking decisions didn't make a lot of sense.

The following list looks at just four of the biggest mistakes from last night's episode of RAW.

#4. Why was Michael Cole so emotional about Pat McAfee?

Ad

Trending

Gunther attempted to attack Michael Cole before he was confronted by Pat McAfee and opted to attack him instead, locking him in a sleeper hold until he passed out.

After the attack, Cole opted to go back to commentary but then was emotional about McAfee and acted like he wasn't a trained wrestler. McAfee has been in the ring several times and knows how to wrestle. He will probably step into a feud with Gunther now following the attack, so it's unclear why Joe Tessitore and Cole were so distressed, like they don't commentate on wrestling every week.

Ad

#3. Rusev deserved better

Rusev's return has been hyped up by WWE fans for several weeks following his exit from AEW, but he was reintroduced as part of a Tag Team Championship match and then destroyed Akira Tozawa and Otis.

The WWE Universe didn't give Rusev much of a pop as it seemed that the former United States Champion wasn't recognized in the company, having left five years ago. As the only major return on the show, many expected this to be better.

Ad

#2. Women's Tag Team Championship

Ad

The Women's Tag Team Championship changed hands at WrestleMania when Becky Lynch made her return to partner with Lyra Valkyria. It seems that losing the titles was the motivation needed for Becky Lynch to turn heel, but was it really needed?

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could have retained their titles at WrestleMania rather than giving Lynch and Valkyria a one-day reign for the sake of Lynch's heel turn.

#1. Jey Uso should have kicked off the show on WWE RAW

Ad

John Cena kicked off the first episode of the new season for WWE, but it's clear that he won't be here next week. The current Undisputed WWE Champion noted that he has just 27 dates left in WWE, and then he would be leaving with the championship.

After John Cena ended WrestleMania on Sunday night, making history with his title win, he picked up where he left off when it should have been Jey Uso. Rather than kicking off the show with a celebration to set the tone, John Cena berated fans for 15 minutes before Randy Orton finally ended the segment.

Jey Uso later came out to celebrate and Sami Zayn finally made his return, which should have been the level of excitement heading into the RAW after WrestleMania, but the company opted to have Cena kick off the show instead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.