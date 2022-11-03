We are merely a few days away from the next major Saudi Arabia spectacle at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is set to take place this Saturday, November 5.

The show's card is filled with exciting matches with many top stars set to compete. The last Premium Live Event, Extreme Rules 2022, saw the grand return of Bray Wyatt to WWE. Earlier, we saw multiple major returns at SummerSlam as well. Could Triple H continue this trend at Crown Jewel?

Let's take a look at four major returns that could happen this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of these stars you would like to see return the most.

#4. Bo Dallas returns as Uncle Howdy

Since his return last month, Bray Wyatt has mesmerized the WWE Universe. Last week, fans got the first glimpse of the rumored Uncle Howdy character, and everyone is intrigued to know who is behind all of this.

WWE has already announced that Bray Wyatt will appear at the Crown Jewel this Saturday. Could we see Uncle Howdy show up as well? One of the names that many are speculating to be behind this character is former WWE Superstar and Bray Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas.

With recent reports of him returning to WWE soon, we might see him show up this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

#3. Erick Rowan appears at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Another name heavily rumored to return to WWE after Bray Wyatt is his former Wyatt Family stablemate, Erick Rowan. Over the last few weeks, Rowan has tweeted multiple cryptic images and messages, leading to speculations of him returning.

At Extreme Rules 2022, we saw the Firefly Funhouse characters coming to life. While we haven't seen them since, we might see one of them at WWE Crown Jewel, with the ultimate reveal being Erick Rowan behind it.

#2. AJ Styles gets massive backup against The Judgment Day

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will see The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) take on The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) in a six-man tag team match.

Over the last few weeks, we've seen that The Judgment Day has had the upper hand on The O.C., thanks to Rhea Ripley. Sooner or later, The O.C. will definitely have to find a female star to join them and deal with Ripley. And it could happen as soon as WWE Crown Jewel 2022 with a major return in the form of Charlotte Flair.

The Queen has been away from WWE television since WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year and is reportedly set to return soon. Considering her history with Rhea Ripley and her once being the tag team partner of AJ Styles in the Mixed Match Challenge, Flair could be an ideal partner to help The O.C. against The Judgment Day. We might even see her take out Rhea Ripley if she interferes in the match.

#1. Kevin Owens almost costs The Bloodline

The Bloodline will be in action at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, as all their titles will be on the line. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his titles against Logan Paul. On the other hand, The Usos will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch).

Over the last few months, Sami Zayn has slowly made himself a trusted Honorary Uce. However, sooner or later, he is bound to do something wrong and start a feud against The Bloodline. The most popular speculation is that Zayn and Kevin Owens will team up to dethrone The Usos as the tag team champions.

The seeds of the same can be sown at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, with Kevin Owens returning and almost costing The Usos their match. Jey Uso would surely blame Sami Zayn for this, making things bitter between the two until the breaking point is reached.

