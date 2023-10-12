4 major signs The Rock will return to WWE to face Roman Reigns

Last month on SmackDown, The Rock made his first appearance in WWE in four years as he surprised the fans in Denver.

While the segment was entertaining and fans got to see him interact with his old rival John Cena backstage, the main aspect left out of his return was his not appearing onscreen with The Bloodline.

Despite this, the discussion around a potential dream match between him and his cousin Roman Reigns to decide who the true Head of the Table is has picked up once more. Join us as we take a look at four signs that The Rock will return to the ring to face Roman Reigns.

#4 - The Rock's daughter joins Roman Reigns

Last night on NXT, Paul Heyman was seen interacting backstage with another member of the Anoa'i family: The Rock's daughter, Ava.

The young star has been in NXT since October last year, where she has shown that she can make a name for herself without her father.

If Heyman has indeed tempted her to join The Bloodline, then The Rock may have to return to plea with his daughter to step away from the mental manipulation of Reigns and The Wiseman. This return from The Rock would no doubt build to a match with The Tribal Chief.

#3 - The Rock is the real Head of the Table

Over the years, many members of the Anoa'i family have graced the squared circle, such as Yokozuna, Rikishi, The Usos, Tamina, Jimmy Snuka, and Umaga. While all these stars have had great moments, The Rock and Roman Reigns have risen to the top.

With both men very much seeing themselves as the alpha of the pack, a matchup between the two seems destined to happen in order to establish who the true Head of the Table is.

During a recent interview with E! News’ The Rundown last year, The Rock was asked who the true head of the Anoa'i family is, with The Great One providing a dramatic answer.

"Who is head of the table? Without saying any names, you're looking into his eyes right now." (H/T Wrestlezone)

#2 - Roman Reigns is running out of allies

During his 1,137-day reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman has had multiple members of his family by his side.

However, this year has seen top names like Sami Zayn and Jey Uso both leave The Bloodline, and Roman's foundation seems to be crumbling as his faction's numbers get lower as the weeks go by.

While Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso are still loyal to him, by the time WrestleMania season begins next year, who knows if the pair still will be. And if they are not, then it will be no better time for The Great One to face Reigns.

#1 - The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was penciled in

Since Roman has been the Undisputed Champion, fans have wanted to see him go one-on-one with The Great One.

This past April, WrestleMania took place in Los Angeles, with many thinking that this would be the perfect location for The Great One to face Reigns, given his Hollywood career.

However, the match never came to fruition, with Roman main-eventing The Show of Shows against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, who won the 2022 Royal Rumble to earn a shot at the gold.

Recently, The Great One made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, with the former WWE Champion revealing that he had discussed a potential WrestleMania 39 match against Reigns with company officials.

"We all flew to LA, we met, we sat. So, then we had a year to really think about this. The North Star thought was, 'Okay, let's not do something good, let's not do something great, let's do something unprecedented. We can have the match but the bigger thought was what can we do for the fans of this business that we love where WrestleMania isn't the end of something, it's actually the beginning of something bigger. We got really, really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So, we decided to put our pencils down." (H/T F4WOnline)

Do you think we will see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at some point in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.

