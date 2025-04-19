4 major stars who didn't attend Triple H's WWE Hall of Fame induction

After years of contributing to WWE, Triple H was finally inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 for his singles career. The Game was inducted by his best friend, Shawn Michaels, which added more emotional value to the occasion.
Several major stars were present during the HOF ceremony. However, some noteworthy names who are close to the King of the Kings did not attend the Hall of Fame induction of WWE's Chief Content Officer.
In this article, we will be looking at four major stars who didn't attend Triple H's Hall of Fame induction.
Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE
#4. Batista was notably absent from the ceremony
One of the names who was absent from Triple H's Hall of Fame induction was Batista. The Animal played a crucial role in The Game's career, and both were part of the Evolution faction. Despite this, the legendary star was nowhere to be seen during the HOF induction, and one of the primary reasons could be his busy schedule.
After moving on from wrestling, Batista moved to Hollywood and established himself as a major actor. So, this could be a possible reason behind the veteran's absence from the ceremony.
#3. Ric Flair
Similar to Batista, Ric Flair was also part of Evolution with Triple H. The Nature Boy also had a vital role in The Game's career in WWE. As of now, no reason has been disclosed regarding the absence of Ric Flair from the Hall of Fame ceremony.
However, his daughter, Charlotte Flair, was in attendance. She is set to battle Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.
#2. John Cena was part of SmackDown, but not the Hall of Fame
The Game & John Cena have had some intense matches over the years. The Franchise Player was even part of SmackDown before WrestleMania, but he wasn't seen anywhere during Triple H's Hall of Fame induction.
WWE may have had other plans for The Cenation Leader, which could have led to his absence.
#1. Shane McMahon
The King of the Kings mentioned Shane McMahon during his Hall of Fame induction speech and hilariously advised him not to jump again after his recovery. Shane O'Mac suffered an injury at WrestleMania 39 and has been unable to compete in the squared circle since then.
Though the Game mentioned him during his speech, Shane wasn't physically part of his induction ceremony, despite being his brother-in-law.