4 Major surprises WWE could be planning for Mexico Supershow

WWE is the largest wrestling promotion in the world and offers an incredibly diverse range of programming. Shows like RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Evolve, Main Event, and Speed, for instance, air every single week.

This doesn't even consider seasonal programs, Premium Live Events, and other one-off specials. It also doesn't include AAA, which was announced as being in the process of being acquired by World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year. The goal there is to market Mexico and the Hispanic audience in new and exciting ways.

Speaking of Mexico, World Wrestling Entertainment has announced two Mexico Supershows. These events will take place on Saturday, July 26, and Sunday, July 27. Numerous stars have been promoted to appear, including Cody Rhodes, IYO SKY, and Jey Uso, among others.

To capitalize on the buzz that the company currently has in the region, there is a possibility of some major surprises at these shows. This article will take a look at four major surprises that could be in store for the two Mexico Supershows.

Below are four major surprises the Stamford-based company could be planning for the Mexico Supershow.

#4. A CMLL star could jump ship to WWE and AAA

WWE's acquisition of AAA is a big deal. Triple A has been either the number one or number two wrestling promotion for a long time. Its main competitor is CMLL, which is arguably the leading company in Mexico today.

Now that AAA and WWE are working together, talent in AAA will earn more money and, in many cases, will secure official contracts. This has caused many to speculate that some CMLL stars will leave in pursuit of greater exposure and higher pay.

For example, La Catalina could jump ship from CMLL to AAA and WWE. This would be easy, as she had previously worked for World Wrestling Entertainment and NXT. There may be several parties interested in making a similar move.

#3. A special Mega Championship match featuring El Hijo del Vikingo could be on the card

El Hijo del Vikingo is the future of lucha libre, at least according to WWE. The young star is one of the most impressive athletes in professional wrestling, and he absolutely wows fans with his incredible feats of athleticism.

A great example of Vikingo's talent is his match at WWE Worlds Collide. He faced Chad Gable one-on-one, with the AAA Mega Championship at stake. While the match was incredible, Vikingo successfully retained his coveted title.

Now, El Hijo del Vikingo could bring the AAA title to the Mexico Supershow. On either night, or even both, he could have a title defense. Vikingo could take on main roster stars like Jey Uso. Alternatively, he could have a AAA showcase match, perhaps with Mr. Iguana or Octagon Jr.

#2. El Grande Americano could be in an impromptu Mask vs. Mask Match

El Grande Americano is the new number one luchador in WWE. The masked star is said to be a legend in Mexico. Since debuting on RAW earlier this year, Americano has already captured gold with the Speed Championship.

Of course, fans know that the man under the mask is actually Chad Gable. The unbelievably talented WWE star kept struggling to defeat luchadores and started this bizarre gimmick as a way to mock his opponents.

In what could be an epic moment, El Grande Americano might have an impromptu Mask vs. Mask Match at the event. For example, he could battle Penta with both men's masks on the line. This would create a lot of drama, as one of the two stars would be exposed.

#1. Rey Mysterio could make his return to the ring

Rey Mysterio is an icon. The lucha star has been seen in various promotions over the years, including AAA, WCW, and ECW. His greatest success came in WWE, where he held world titles on multiple occasions.

The iconic superstar was unfortunately injured earlier this year. Just before his major match with El Grande Americano at WrestleMania, Rey sustained an injury on WWE SmackDown. He hasn't competed in the ring since then.

The Hall of Famer is on the poster promoting the Mexico Supershow, but most assume he'll just be making an appearance, like he did at Worlds Collide. However, he could surprise fans by competing at the show. If Rey is healthy, it's clear that the legendary star wants to compete in Mexico again.

