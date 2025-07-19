4 Major Triple H WWE decisions that MAKE NO SENSE 

Triple H had a fantastic year in 2024 as WWE's Chief Content Officer, with the company boasting an incredible WrestleMania 40. The Game made fans happy with many of his choices.It seems that the tide has changed this year, and now there are a lot of fans questioning Triple H's ability to lead the company, and the recent move to Netflix has brought up a lot of questions about the future for WWE.On and off-screen, there have been some questionable choices from The Game lately, and the following list looks at four of them:#4. WWE Unreal? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE Unreal debuts on Netflix later this month, and there has already been a lot of backlash about the idea of the global juggernaut revealing some of its biggest secrets publicly. One of the biggest things about the business is the secretive nature of the work that goes on behind the curtain, but now Netflix could open a major can of worms.WWE has released documentaries in the past that show the build to its biggest events, but they always seem to stop short of showing fans the complete story from start to finish. WWE Unreal appears to be the show that could finally leave no stone unturned, and many fans have questioned why Triple H agreed to make a show that could ruin the business more than it could help it.#3. Why do some stars get automatic rematches and others have to fight for them? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn 2016, WWE opted to get rid of automatic rematch clauses when stars lose their titles because, at the time, there was no way to end the feud between the erstwhile Sasha Banks (AKA Mercedes Mone) and Charlotte Flair. For the most part, this seems to be working, with wrestlers being put into matches to earn that rematch instead, but there are a select few who have just been handed rematches lately.If there is a lack of time between events, then it seems that a word to a general manager or a backstage attack is enough to earn a rematch, while there are stars still waiting years for rematches they were never able to earn.#2. Can Triple H book champions? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis is a hot topic of debate among fans at present because it's clear that Triple H has a mind to book the chase for a title. He has shown it with the Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns story and many others over the past few years, but the issue is that Triple H hasn't been able to book strong title reigns.Cody Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion was clearly not what fans had expected, and the same could be said for Rhea Ripley as Women's World Champion. It's clear that The King of Kings can't book her outside of the title picture, and this is slowly turning fans on her.#1. Is there even a brand split anymore?With SmackDown stars frequently showing up on RAW and vice versa, it could be argued that there may not be an enforced brand split at present.Netflix initially wanted certain stars on RAW, but it seems that WWE has found a way to work around this by having Roman Reigns on RAW, while John Cena appears on SmackDown. The 2025 WWE Draft has also not been officially mentioned as of yet. This could be a hint that the brand split may be coming to an end.