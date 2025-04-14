4 Major WWE storylines Triple H has fumbled recently

Many have praised Triple H’s creative direction in WWE. He has built some strong storylines since becoming the Chief Creative Officer of the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE fans have seen The Bloodline saga reach its conclusion under The Game. He has also helped several superstars transition to the main roster from NXT and get into notable storylines.

However, not everything has been right under Triple H’s creative control. The former World Heavyweight Champion has fumbled a few major storylines in recent months.

Check out the four major WWE storylines that failed to thrive under Triple H’s creative control.

#4. Bron Breakker and AJ Styles' feud for the Intercontinental Championship

Earlier in the year, Bron Breakker came face-to-face with a returning AJ Styles. The two men had a face-off on the February 10, 2025, edition of WWE RAW. WWE fans were instantly fired up to see a rivalry between the two men for the Intercontinental Championship.

It did not stop there, as they had a few more encounters on the episodes of RAW that followed. Breakker even tried to Spear AJ Styles but ran into Dominik Mysterio instead.

Triple H abruptly ended their rivalry without a match. Instead, Penta made his debut and got in the race for the Intercontinental Championship. WrestleMania 41 will now see Bron Breakker defend his title against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

A match between the veteran and Breakker could have been a better draw. However, AJ Styles has been booked to face Logan Paul instead.

#3. Alexa Bliss’ WWE return

Five-time women’s champion Alexa Bliss returned to WWE after two years at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Her return took social media by storm as fans were ready to see her in some big feuds.

Many wanted to see Bliss reach the next level by quickly siding with The Wyatt Sicks. However, that did not happen.

She took part in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match but failed to win the contest. Triple H has kept her away from the ring ever since.

Alexa Bliss may be spending more time at home with her family and plans to compete as a part-timer. Triple H could have handled her case better after her much-awaited return, but it looks like he has dropped the ball with her for now.

She could have been featured on the WrestleMania card, much to the delight of fans. But it doesn’t look like she will be getting into any major rivalry until after the event.

#2. Roxanne Perez did not get her revenge on Bayley

Bayley and Roxanne Perez got into an interesting rivalry that saw both women appear on each other’s brands. They competed against each other in multi-women matches to entertain fans and keep tensions high.

Roxanne’s ticket to the main roster looked more than ready as their rivalry heated up. The former NXT Women’s Champion even competed in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Triple H ended the rivalry without giving the two stars a singles match on the RAW roster. They could have continued their feud heading into WrestleMania, but Hunter decided against it.

Instead, Roxanne Perez has continued appearing on WWE NXT, while Bayley will team up with Lyra Valkyria to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a tag team match for the tag titles.

#1. Triple H did not let Drew McIntyre get his hands on Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre returned late last year after his rivalry with CM Punk. He attacked Sami Zayn, and a rivalry between the two stars got going.

McIntyre made it clear that he would take out every single member of the original Bloodline as they had wronged him. Roman Reigns was the final target on his radar.

He defeated Zayn a few times before losing a match to Jey Uso. Triple H ended the storyline there, and it made no sense why Drew had to fall out of the storyline.

He could have easily contiued his 'Bloodline hunter' persona and gone on to clash against Reigns heading into WWE WrestleMania 41. A non-title match between the two stars without The Bloodline around would have been as entertaining as any other match on the card.

