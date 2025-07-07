4 major WWE tag teams that will split before SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is shaping up to be one of the biggest shows of the year. The event will be two nights this year and will take place in August at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

There are a few teams on the roster that could split ahead of the PLE next month. The promotion may be looking to shake up the tag team division by having some teams go their separate ways ahead of SummerSlam.

Listed below are four tag teams that could split up before this year's SummerSlam event.

#4. WWE could finally break up A-Town Down Under

A-Town Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) won the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL, and that was the highlight of their time as a duo. Waller and Theory have not had much success as a tag team in recent months, and transferring from SmackDown to RAW has not changed their fortunes.

The promotion may finally decide to split the struggling tag team up and present Theory and Waller as singles stars once again. Theory is a former United States Champion and still has the potential to become a major star if given the right opportunity.

#3. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have formed an unlikely alliance on WWE SmackDown. The duo recently picked up a victory on the blue brand to earn a spot in the Fatal 4-Way match for the Women's Tag Team Championship this Sunday at Evolution 2025.

Flair is one of the most decorated singles stars in the company and is destined to be in the tag team division for a long time. The promotion may be pairing Flair with Bliss to help turn her babyface, and the duo will likely split up in the weeks ahead.

#2. Fraxiom

Nathan Frazier and Axiom are a popular tag team known as Fraxiom on SmackDown. Fraxiom are former NXT Tag Team Champions but recently suffered their first loss on the blue brand.

Andrade and Rey Fenix defeated the former champions on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. The loss might cause friction within the tag team, causing them to split up ahead of WWE SummerSlam next month.

#1. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions on WWE RAW. However, Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder last month and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Finn Balor recently introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day, and the former NXT Women's Champion will be serving as Morgan's replacement during her injury.

Perez and Rodriguez are scheduled to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match this Sunday night at WWE Evolution 2025. The odds suggest that the duo might lose the titles, and it could lead to major issues within The Judgment Day moving forward. Rodriguez might decide to exit the group if they lose the titles at the PLE this weekend, resulting in the end of her partnership with Perez.

