4 male stars (apart from Randy Orton) across the current WWE roster who could take down Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's strongest superstars. She's a member of The Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. If you ask many fans and superstars, Rhea may be the most intimidating of the group.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. She has since easily defeated the likes of Dana Brooke, Natalya, and even defeated Zelina Vega.

While fighting the women of WWE, Ripley also stands up to the male superstars. Be it because she believes they won't strike back or because of her bravado, Rhea often makes the lives of male stars a living hell, and most put up with it.

Not every superstar will, however. A star like Randy Orton has proven that he'll strike regardless of gender if provoked. He may not be the only one who would do this, though. In fact, there's a handful of stars either vicious enough or skilled enough to take her down.

This article will look at four male stars who could potentially take down The Ripper, whether in a fight or a competitive match. Some have a ruthless nature, while others have excellent technique. Regardless, they all could be a threat.

#4. Edge has hit the Spear on female stars before

Master Monépulator @LitasaultBanks



Edge and Lita vs Carlito and Trish Stratus



After Edge broke her in half with a spear, Lita pinned Trish to pick up the win for her team



Today in WWE history: Raw 08/07/2006Edge and Lita vs Carlito and Trish StratusAfter Edge broke her in half with a spear, Lita pinned Trish to pick up the win for her team Today in WWE history: Raw 08/07/2006 Edge and Lita vs Carlito and Trish StratusAfter Edge broke her in half with a spear, Lita pinned Trish to pick up the win for her team 🔥🙌https://t.co/PQsEDbpEsk

Edge is one of WWE's most popular stars. The Hall of Famer has been with the promotion since the late 1990s, although he did spend nearly a decade in retirement due to a severe neck injury. Still, fans love him.

The Rated-R Superstar isn't always known to be nice. In fact, he's shown sides of violent and despicable behavior throughout much of his career. While this has mostly been applied to male superstars, he has attacked some women in WWE.

The Hall of Famer has hit women with his Spear multiple times over his career, some by accident and others on purpose. Regardless, don't be surprised if he'd level The Eradicator with one if she ever puts her hands on him or his wife, Beth Phoenix, ever again.

#3. Rey Mysterio could wrestle Rhea Ripley

The Cheek Clapping Connoisseur @mikeviceo When Nia Jax entered the rumble and she got 619’d and RKO’d. Women getting hit with finishers in wrestling ffs When Nia Jax entered the rumble and she got 619’d and RKO’d. Women getting hit with finishers in wrestling ffs 😂😂 https://t.co/4RJe4V2ZUF

Rey Mysterio is a WWE Hall of Famer. He has defeated giants and some of the most talented superstars wrestling has had to offer for over three decades, winning titles in virtually every promotion he's competed in.

The lucha legend is known for his high-risk offense and dazzling wrestling moves. While he is smaller than almost everybody in the industry, he still manages to overcome the odds. He is the Ultimate Underdog in every sense of the word.

Given Rey is shorter and likely weighs less than The Eradicator, a match between the two would be very interesting. Rey has shown a willingness to hit the 619 on women before, even once blasting Nia Jax with the move. Could he do the same to the SmackDown Women's Champion?

#2. Johnny Gargano could believably wrestle The Eradicator

Johnny Gargano on RAW

Johnny Gargano is a beloved star currently signed to WWE RAW. He joined the company via NXT and then performed in the Cruiserweight Classic. His contract expired in 2021, and he left the promotion only to return once Triple H took over the company's creative direction.

The former NXT Champion isn't a particularly big superstar. He's billed at 5'10" and 199 pounds. While he has a lot of heart, he certainly doesn't have the size of most WWE Superstars. He's similar to Rhea's height and weight.

The Ripper recently revealed on social media that she's 5'9" and around 170 pounds. Given the size of her boots, that essentially makes the two stars the same size. While Johnny may have a bit of a weight advantage, the two could have a believable competitive match. Frankly, it'd also be an excellent one.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could be behind one of WWE's most shocking betrayals

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

Dominik has had an incredible transformation in WWE. The son of the legendary Rey Mysterio debuted in the company by his father's side and even went on to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles alongside his Hall of Famer dad.

Things changed over time, however. Dominik adopted a lousy attitude and eventually joined The Judgment Day. He formed an onscreen romantic bond with Rhea Ripley as part of the group. Despite both being villains, Rhea does show genuine affection for Ex-Con Dom.

That aforementioned genuine affection could shockingly be her downfall. Dominik is a dastardly human being, and he may use Rhea's feelings for him against her in the future. While Ripley can likely beat Dom in a straight-up match, Mysterio could use their relationship to manipulate her and get the upper hand, thus defeating her in a match or even in some unprovoked attack.

