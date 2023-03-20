Is Rhea Ripley 6 feet tall? WWE star finally reveals height amid misleading info

Rhea Ripley's height is just one of the things most fans would notice regarding the WWE Superstar. Some might think she's taller than her actual height, while some assume she is smaller. Fortunately, The Eradicator has finally cleared up the information.

Rhea Ripley is not 6 feet tall, or what some might claim to be 5 feet 7 inches. In a post on Twitter from Sony Sports Network, The Judgment Day member corrected her billed height and weight. In the now-deleted graphic, it stated that she was 5 feet 7 inches and 137 pounds when she was really 5 feet 9 inches and 170 pounds.

"Seen a lot of these being made, so I’m going to correct you all. I’m 5ft 9in, 170lbs."

Interestingly, a WWE legend also thought that Rhea Ripley's height was taller than what she originally stated. Lance Storm shared a photo with Ripley and both of them were visibly almost the same height. He then stated that he couldn't believe Rhea was only 5 feet 7 inches since Lance claimed he was 5’11.50.

Rhea Ripley on why her height looks when on WWE programming

The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match winner is one of the fiercest women in the Stamford-based promotion. She is known to have lifted male rivals in the past, which only adds to her intimidating image. However, the WWE star hinted at the ways which made her height look taller.

In a past interview with Fightful, Rhea Ripley shared that she mostly looks tall as she is more confident and carries a proper posture. She added that when she moved to the United States, she was only 5 feet 7.

"I think I just look tall on TV because I present myself as tall. Like, right now I know I’m slouched and I’m just chill. But when I’m on TV, I’m confident. I’ll stand up tall(...)I think I was 5’7 when I moved here. I think now I’m like 5’8 and a half. I’m honestly not that tall."

Ripley is scheduled to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, the current champion is 5 feet 10, which is a bit taller than the challenger. It remains to be seen if the former could use it to her advantage or if Rhea would be able to turn it against her.

