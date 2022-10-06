A Visionary; a hated heel - 4 male WWE stars who haven't won a singles title in two years

The nature of WWE is that some performers are always in title pictures. Stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch were always challenging for belts if not already holding them.

A select group of other stars often only get one run with a major title. Someone like Kofi Kingston or Jinder Mahal won't likely get as many championship opportunities as Reigns.

On a recent episode of RAW, Matt Riddle made light of the fact that The Visionary Seth Rollins hasn't won a title in a long time. With so many titles in WWE, you'd figure that other top stars would have held Championships over the years.

Some, however, haven't tasted gold in a while. Here are four top male WWE stars who haven't won a singles title in over two years.

#4. Happy Corbin is a former United States Champion

Happy Corbin has recently had a string of bad luck.

When he first joined the main roster, Corbin seemed like he was being groomed to be a future World Champion. He won the United States title and Money in the Bank. But The Lone Wolf failed to cash in and hasn't captured any belts since his initial success on the main roster.

Corbin did win King of the Ring but he's primarily been used as a mid-card opponent for rising faces. That's fine as some stars are needed to test the mettle of performers newer to the roster.

He could still return with a better gimmick and eventually win singles gold. It's all in how he's repackaged while he's off SmackDown.

#3 Kofi Kingston is a valuable member of the roster

Kofi Kingston is back in the tag team division.

Kofi Kingston has been with WWE for over 10 years. He's won numerous tag team titles and has also had seven mid-card title runs. His biggest win, however, was also his most recent triumph.

The New Day member won the WWE title from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. He dropped the title to Brock Lesnar in October of that year once SmackDown moved to FOX.

The former WWE Champion has won tag team gold since then but hasn't captured any singles titles. While he's a huge fan favorite, the multi-time Champion is a prime example of only getting one major title run.

#2. Kevin Owens deserves another major title run

Owens has been on a tear since Triple H took over creative duties

Owens was the second Universal Champion after Finn Balor was forced to relinquish the title due to an injury. He hasn't won either of WWE's top prizes since dropping it to Goldberg.

The RAW star has, however, won both the United States (twice) and Intercontinental Championships (three times). Unfortunately, his last run with any singles gold was as the United States Champ in 2017.

With Triple H in charge of creative, Owens might soon win a title. He's easily been one of the top stars this year in both promos and matches. The Prizefighter has wowed every opponent, including against Theory and Drew McIntyre.

#1. Seth Rollins is a former WWE and Universal Champion

Rollins is one of the biggest stars in WWE. The last time he was champion, however, was alongside Murphy as the RAW Tag Team Champions during the pandemic. His first major title win came when he cashed in Money in the Bank on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31.

Since then, he has held every Championship, including the Intercontinental and United States Champion. The only titles that Rollins hasn't captured are the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

His last major singles run, however, was as the Universal Champion in 2019. After winning that year's Royal Rumble and defeating Lesnar at WrestleMania 35, he would lose the belt to The Fiend at Crown Jewel in October 2019.

