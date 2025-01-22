4 male WWE superstars who can enter their first Royal Rumble match in 2025

Things are heating up in WWE ahead of two major events. For starters, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut will be hosting the second edition of the revived Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

An even bigger event is taking place just one week later. On February 1st, World Wrestling Entertainment will host the 2025 Royal Rumble event. The show is set to be held in a stadium and will be one of the biggest non-WrestleMania events in pro wrestling history.

While a handful of matches are booked for the show, the most intriguing might be the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The bout is stacked with big stars, including Roman Reigns, John Cena, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn, among others.

The Royal Rumble Match also can feature big debuts, be it from active roster members who haven't been in the match before or NXT call ups. This article will look at four names who are yet to enter a Men's Royal Rumble Match who could do so in February.

Below are four male WWE superstars who can enter their first Royal Rumble match in 2025

#4. Oba Femi could represent NXT

Oba Femi is a destructive force. The big man is powerful, but he moves quickly, too. Despite still being quite new to WWE and pro wrestling in general, he is a natural and even had the longest North American Championship reign ever.

The Nigerian superstar has recently leveled up in a big way. After having an incredible run as the WWE NXT North American Champion, Oba took a short break and returned only to dethrone Trick Williams and become the new NXT Champion.

While it could be argued that the NXT Champion shouldn't be in the Royal Rumble Match since his belt could be targeted by the winner, Oba could be an exception. A powerhouse like Femi could represent NXT and be the first star from the brand to win the Royal Rumble Match.

#3. Tyler Bate is rumored to be close to returning to the ring

Tyler Bate is an athletic marvel. While fans might not realize it just by seeing him, he is both freakishly strong and ridiculously agile. He can do some of the most intricate flips but also lift up men twice his size with ease. WWE fans are in for a treat when he wrestles.

The Big Strong Boy has unfortunately been out of action for months now. Last year, he tore his pectoral muscle in a tag team match with Pete Dunne against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Now, he's getting ready to return to the ring.

If the reports indicating he is healthy and awaiting a return are true, Bate could compete in his first-ever Royal Rumble Match on February 1. While he might not win the whole thing, he has the stamina to go the distance and the strength to power even larger names out.

#2. Trick Williams could move to the main roster

Trick Williams is one of the most popular stars in WWE today, and that means on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Fans love the former sidekick of Carmelo Hayes. Trick broke out on his own and took Ilja Dragunov to the limit, later dethroning The Mad Dragon to win the NXT Championship.

As noted earlier, Trick Williams lost the coveted WWE NXT Championship. While Oba did pin Williams, Eddy Thorpe was also involved in the match and likely contributed to the loss. Regardless, Williams is now frustrated, and his next move isn't yet clear.

The next move could be the Men's Royal Rumble Match. While Trick has never been involved in the match type before, he has flirted with the main roster and has made a handful of appearances. A proper Rumble performance could be his move to RAW or SmackDown full-time.

#1. Penta is new to WWE and thus could enter his first Rumble

Penta is WWE's newest sensation. Prior to joining the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, the lucha star found success in AAA, AEW, TNA Wrestling, and Lucha Underground, among other promotions.

Since joining the biggest wrestling company in the world, Penta is 2-0. His debut match in WWE saw him pick up a win over the incredible Chad Gable. His second victory came on RAW just last night, where he managed to defeat the always-impressive Pete Dunne.

Now that Penta is in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, he could compete in his first-ever Royal Rumble Match. Given how much momentum he has already built up, there is even an outside chance that Penta wins the entire thing.

