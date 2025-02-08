4 male WWE Superstars who could join Rhea Ripley after her split from Damian Priest

The WWE Transfer Window is now complete, and big changes have been made across Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. Some major names have switched brands, shaking up the rosters.

For example, Braun Strowman, The Wyatt Sicks, Drew McIntyre, and Alexa Bliss have signed with Nick Aldis' SmackDown. Meanwhile, Logan Paul, A-Town Down Under, and AJ Styles are stars who switched to RAW.

One big name who made a jump is Damian Priest. The former World Heavyweight Champion was part of the red brand, but has since made his home on Friday Night SmackDown. This, unfortunately, forced them apart and left his Terror Twin partner, Rhea Ripley, all alone.

The two were as thick as thieves, but Rhea is now on her own despite having numerous enemies on the red brand. This article will take a look at some male performers who could potentially link up with Rhea and join her side on Monday Night RAW in the wake of Damian's absence.

Below are four male WWE Superstars who could join Rhea Ripley after her forced split from Damian Priest.

#4. WWE's newest sensation Penta's style could go well with Rhea's

Penta is one of the top luchadors in the world. The Mexican star broke out in AAA and Mexico, but later found success in Lucha Underground and TNA Wrestling. After a five-year stint with All Elite Wrestling, Penta joined WWE.

The lucha star has been on a roll since coming to WWE. He has had three singles matches on RAW and defeated Chad Gable, Pete Dunne, and Ludwig Kaiser. He also had a fantastic showing in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Now, it seems as if Penta is stuck dealing with both Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser on his own.

Rhea Ripley and Penta don't have any obvious links. Both are incredibly talented, but they haven't actually interacted. That said, they do share a dark aesthetic, which could be the one thing that unites them. Plus, Penta never had to deal with heel Rhea, so their slate is totally clean.

#3. Erik & #2. Ivar, The War Raiders are good friends with Damian Priest

The War Raiders are back, and they are taking over WWE RAW. After spending years as The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar both suffered serious injuries that kept them away from the ring. A few months ago, however, they made their return.

They ditched The Viking Raiders name and returned to being how the two were in NXT. This new style as The War Raiders has proven to be successful, as they won the World Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day.

Notably, Erik and Ivar are good friends with Damian Priest. They either teamed up together or were hanging out together much of the time before Priest jumped ship to Friday Night SmackDown.

For that very reason, Erik and Ivar having Rhea Ripley's back would make a lot of sense. If Damian and Rhea were close and Damian is close with The War Raiders, it only makes sense they unite too. The trio could be quite dangerous in WWE. Three bruisers who fear nobody makes for an intense combination.

#1. CM Punk and Rhea Ripley are friends off-camera

CM Punk is one of the most controversial figures in WWE history. Actually, he's one of the most controversial figures in pro wrestling overall.

However, The Voice of The Voiceless is back in WWE, and he has been on a roll. While he did not win the Men's Royal Rumble match, he was a favorite. Beyond that, he successfully defeated Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell, beat Seth Rollins at the RAW on Netflix premiere, and even managed to pin Sami Zayn to earn entry into the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

CM Punk and Rhea Ripley appear to be friends off-screen. When WWE posts behind-the-scenes shots or footage, they are often seen interacting together. Given how both are outspoken stars who will push buttons to succeed, they seem like a perfect pair.

Rhea and Punk could unite to try to take down stars on Monday Night RAW. If nothing else, the controversial figures could at least have each other's back when necessary.

