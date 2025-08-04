4 Massive mistakes WWE made at SummerSlam Sunday 2025

WWE SummerSlam Sunday has taken all of the headlines today after the shocking return of Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate returned to end the show and take out John Cena, opening up a new storyline for the retiring star.While SummerSlam overall is considered a massive success for WWE, there were a number of mistakes throughout the night, and the following list looks at four such mishaps:#4. Lyra Valkyria should have won the Women's Intercontinental Championship View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe abuse that Lyra Valkyria endured throughout her match against Becky Lynch made it seem as though she was going to pick up the win. Instead, there was interference from Bayley, and Valkyria lost the match and any future chance to challenge The Man.It seemed harsh that this was the outcome after everything she had overcome, and Lynch was made to look like the cowardly heel once again.#3. Was the WWE United States Championship match ending a botch? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSolo Sikoa was able to find a way past Jacob Fatu, but he didn't have to pin him to retain his title. Instead, Fatu was handcuffed to the top of the cage and was then hit in the face with the door of the cage.WWE missed Fatu ripping off the handcuffs, which appeared to be a botch. The finish then seemed quite rushed, which took away from the match overall.#2. Where The Wyatt Sicks the right choice? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Wyatt Sicks retained their Tag Team Championships in what was a hard-hitting TLC match at WWE SummerSlam, but it appears that this may have been a mistake. Fans booed as the group lifted the championships at the end of the match and appeared to be upset that they were the ones who came out on top.The Wyatt Sicks has not been pushed to the level many thought that they would be, and now fans have started to rebel against their booking.#1. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes had too many false finishes View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cena vs. Cody Rhodes was obviously a fantastic match that was worthy of main-eventing WWE SummerSlam. Still, many fans were vocal about how overproduced the bout appeared to be. There were so many false finishes from moves that should have easily put the match away.The three Cross Rhodes and the Avalanche AA should have ended the match, but the longer it went on, it seemed to take away from the actual finish.