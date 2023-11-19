4 matches that could be added to the WWE Survivor Series 2023 card at the last minute

WWE Survivor Series 2023 is a week away! One of the most highly anticipated premium live events in recent memory, the stacked card will feature two WarGames matches, a massive Intercontinental Title encounter, and Carlito's first significant PLE bout in over a decade.

Despite a loaded card that will feature some top names in Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and many more, there is still much scope for adding a few other solid matches.

With a week of WWE programming until the company heads to Boston, Triple H could add these 4 matches to Survivor Series: WarGames at the last minute.

#4. DIY vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

If not for Imperium, Tomasso Ciampa would have been Intercontinental Champion today. Ciampa had been a consistent target of Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci's 3-on-1 onslaughts.

Fortunately, The Blackheart received some much-needed help from the returning Johnny Gargano. Furthermore, The Miz booked a date with Gunther for WWE Survivor Series 2023, leveling the playing field for Gargano and Ciampa against Kaiser and Vinci.

DIY and Imperium have been at each other's throats for quite a while, and it's time for this brewing rivalry to come to a head in Chicago. This could be the popular fan-favorite duo's ticket to the summit of the tag division, where they could challenge for the championships.

The only problem is that WWE has built this program as a TV feud, thus it may not have enough heat to warrant a spot on the card.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura issues a massive open challenge at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Following a surprise heel turn in August, Shinsuke Nakamura underwent an intriguing character change that has seen him cut fun, inexplicable vignettes, presumably waiting for a worthy challenger.

The King of Strong Style has recently racked up impressive victories over the likes of Otis and Ricochet, generating momentum in the process. Accompanied by his promos, it seems as if WWE is building towards a massive payoff.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 could be a fitting occasion to make a statement, and issue an open challenge. Considering the nature of his demands, any superstar in the back could accept Nakamura's call.

However, fans feel a returning legend like CM Punk or Randy Orton could answer the call and give Nakamura a run for his money.

#2. Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller

The Arrogant Aussie made a wrong foe in Kevin Owens when he incited KO on commentary, instigating an assault that led to SmackDown GM, Nick Aldis, suspending Owens.

'The Dynamite from Down Under' now seemingly wants to mend fences with SmackDown's newest member as he invited KO to The Grayson Waller Effect on next week's show. Considering the animosity that has been building up between Owens, and the duo of Austin Theory and Waller, a truce is unlikely to occur.

Rather, the former Universal Champion could challenge his foe to a one-on-one encounter at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

#1. LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa at WWE Survivor Series 2023

LA Knight is a man on a mission to destroy The Bloodline. After failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Roman Reigns, "The Megastar" turned his attention toward Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa returned to SmackDown this week to brag about his statement-making win over John Cena at Crown Jewel. Knight, though had other plans, as he interrupted The Enforcer, which ultimately led to a brawl that led to Cody Rhodes making the save.

Either way, Knight's popularity is such that it would be foolish to keep him off a major event like WWE Survivor Series 2023. Sikoa is red-hot following his win over Cena. Thus, a Knight-Sikoa encounter could be worth watching in Chicago.

