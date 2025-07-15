4 Matches that could main event WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One

WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam next month in MetLife Stadium. It will be a two-night event for the first time in history. Hence, there is a significant hype among fans about the annual spectacle and the matches that would be featured on the show. WWE has been leaving no stone unturned to make it a star-studded extravaganza.

Currently, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship is expected to main event Night Two of SummerSlam. The company also needs a blockbuster match that can close out Night One. With top stars like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Rhea Ripley being fully involved in the build, WWE has several choices to feature as the main event of the first night of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Here are four matches that may headline SummerSlam 2025 Night One:

#4. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Following a nearly three-month absence, Roman Reigns made a blockbuster return to weekly programming this week on RAW. He went right after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to seek revenge. However, after beating them and driving them away, the OTC extended a hand to Jey Uso, who was lying in a corner. Reigns perhaps hinted that he wants his former Right Hand Man to be by his side in the battle against the heel duo.

This sets up the two OG Bloodline members on a path against Breakker and Reed for SummerSlam 2025. Also, WWE needs to put Seth Rollins' stablemates in the spotlight, now that The Visionary is potentially ruled out of the event. Therefore, a main event match against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso could be enough to give the heel duo significant limelight.

#3. Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

Adam Pearce announced this week on RAW that Naomi will defend her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam. Fans have been highly invested in The Glow's recent character work. She has also become one of the hottest things in WWE lately following her iconic Money in the Bank cash-in at Evolution.

Meanwhile, SKY and Ripley are coming out of an instant classic bout in the main event of Evolution. Earlier this year, fans strongly demanded that the women should main event Night One of WrestleMania 41. While WWE couldn’t deliver on that, the company can easily make up for that missed opportunity by giving Naomi, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley a main event spot at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker

The company has been building Bron Breakker as the next big star in WWE. After a stellar performance in the Gauntlet Match this week on RAW, it seems likely that Triple H will feature him in a major showdown at SummerSlam. Besides, last night, Paul Heyman referred to Breakker as "The Big Dog," which once used to be Roman Reigns' moniker.

The creative team could easily book Bron Breakker in a match against the OTC in the main event of Night One at The Biggest Party of The Summer. A high-profile clash against WWE's megastar would establish the 27-year-old as a key figure in the main event storyline. WWE could use this opportunity to kick off the exponential rise of Breakker in the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. CM Punk vs. Gunther may headline SummerSlam

Last night on RAW, CM Punk won the Gauntlet Match and punched his ticket to SummerSlam for a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther. It is a dream match that fans have been waiting to see on live TV since The Best in The World's return to WWE. The Second City Saint has been chasing a world title for some time now. He recently failed to dethrone John Cena as Undisputed WWE Champion. Now that he has another opportunity, he will look to make it count.

Given the emotional weight of the moment, WWE could book it as the main event of Night One of SummerSlam 2025. It would deliver a powerful, crowd-pleasing ending, with Punk potentially standing tall as champion. Besides, the World Heavyweight Championship match deserves to main event Night One of The Biggest Party of The Summer, as the Undisputed WWE Title bout will likely headline the other night.

