BREAKING: Gunther to face 46-year-old legend for the first time ever at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Gunther's opponent for SummerSlam 2025 was decided via a five-man Gauntlet match that headlined RAW. It was won by a 46-year-old legend, who will be competing for the World Heavyweight Championship in a dream match at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

The five-man Gauntlet match began with Bron Breakker, who ended up becoming the Iron Man of the match when he ran through Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso within less than an hour. The last man to enter was CM Punk, the 46-year-old wrestling legend.

The advantage ideally should have been on CM Punk's side due to Breakker being worn out, but ultimately, Bronson Reed's interference proved to be a huge obstacle. Jey Uso had to make the save, and it set up CM Punk's GTS, allowing him to pin Bron Breakker and confirm his spot as Gunther's SummerSlam opponent.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This could be the potential main event of SummerSlam night one. However, the show didn't just end when CM Punk vs Gunther was confirmed. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed launched a post-match attack, and even Jey Uso was taken out.

However, it was The OTC Roman Reigns who made a shocking return to help CM Punk and Jey Uso, in an act of revenge against Seth Rollins' group.

Expand Tweet

The direction heading into SummerSlam is certainly going to be interesting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!