4 Matches for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40 after loss at Royal Rumble 2024

Randy Orton’s road to WrestleMania 40 didn’t kick off as he would've wanted. The Viper failed to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in their Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024 last night. He did took the Tribal Chief by surprise with a fantastic mid-air RKO.

Fans would want Orton in a high-profile match at WrestleMania. The Viper has been performing at the highest level for the past two decades. He’s headlined the Biggest Show of the Year multiple times. He’s also won titles at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Let’s take a look at five potential match stipulations for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40:

#4. Celebrity tag team match

Celebrity wrestling has reached an unprecedented level thanks to the likes of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. The two megastars have taken over the business that has a notorious reputation for injuries in a way many never before imagined. Add Johnny Knoxville to the mix and you have arguably the three greatest celebrities to ever compete in a WWE ring.

Speaking of celebrities, another big-time singer has expressed his interest to compete in WWE. Eladio Carrión, who recently got Randy Orton for his RKO music video, seems to agree with the Viper that they should team up together. Orton has even suggested the pair should go up against the Paul brothers on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

That doesn’t sound like a bad idea for a celebrity showcase match at WrestleMania 40.

#3. Orton Vs. Logan Paul for the U.S. Title

Logan Paul won the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. His first defense came at Royal Rumble 2024. The Maverick retained his title in arguably the match of the night against Kevin Owens. He also got put through a table in a post-match assault angle.

It seems we might be getting a second match between the bitter rivals at a future WWE Premium Live Event. After Logan finishes up with Owens, he can potentially enter into a storyline feud with Randy Orton. A program with the Viper would, no doubt, solidify Logan as one of the best in the business.

#2. Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 40

Solo Sikoa has been a thorn in Randy Orton’s side ever since the Viper became a full-time member of Friday Night SmackDown. The two men have had multiple exchanges during the previous episode of the blue brand. Solo even influenced the outcome of the Fatal Four-Way Match last night.

WWE seems to have big plans for The Enforcer, who’s already made an example out of John Cena. Hypothetically, Orton versus Solo would be one of the matches at Elimination Chamber, but a WrestleMania encounter cannot be ruled out.

#1. Triple threat for the World Heavyweight Championship

The fate of the World Heavyweight Championship hangs in the balance with current holder Seth Rollins out of action. Though The Visionary has promised to defend his title at WrestleMania, fans are uncertain if he’ll be cleared to compete by then.

His rumored opponent, CM Punk, is also allegedly dealing with an injury. The Straight Edge Superstar is said to have injured his elbow at the Royal Rumble 2024.

WWE needs to be cautious while booking the match due to injury to the champion and alleged injury to the rumored challenger.

While not a popular choice, Randy Orton may show up on RAW to enter the world title picture. The Viper could possibly be traded for Cody Rhodes to set up a triple-threat match between him, Punk, and Rollins for the world title at WrestleMania 40.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.