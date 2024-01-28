Multi-time champion to face major repercussions for arguing with WWE President Nick Khan at the Royal Rumble? What we know so far

WWE President Nick Khan was spotted in attendance at the Royal Rumble tonight. The top executive got a close look at the extremely physical Logan Paul versus Kevin Owens match. The Prizefighter was disqualified by the referee for using brass knuckles to knock out The Maverick.

The outcome, however, only made KO infuriated as he engaged in a post-match assault on the reigning United States Champion. The multi-time champion planted Logan with a powerbomb on the announce table to a huge pop from the crowd.

He was seen arguing with WWE President Nick Khan after assaulting Logan at the Royal Rumble. While Khan hasn’t been acknowledged officially by the company in storylines, the interaction may lead SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to take action against Kevin Owens.

Expand Tweet

Hypothetically, Aldis would question KO for arguing with the WWE executive and even “fine” Owens for assaulting Logan Paul after the match. One way or another, it seems that the feud between KO and Logan is far from over.

Logan Paul to form a new faction after the Royal Rumble win? Analyzing the possibility

Logan Paul and Kevin Owens had an extremely physical match at Royal Rumble 2024. The champion and the challenger brought the fight to each other tonight. Logan even busted himself open during the intense action.

The Maverick received a surprise help from Austin Theory and Grayson Waller during the match. Theory handed Logan a pair of brass knuckles, but Owens caught them and took them off from his hand.

Expand Tweet

KO used the knuckles to knock out the champion, only for the referee to see them and call for the challenger’s disqualification.

Logan may form a trio with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller following the angle. Theory and Waller have been helping the United States Champion on SmackDown lately. It remains to be seen if the blue brand will get a new faction.

Check out Sportskeeda's coverage of the Premium Live Event here.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.