4 matches that could steal the show at Money in the Bank 2022

WWE will present Money in the Bank 2022 on July 2. The build-up to the show has been solid, with one final episode of SmackDown left before it kicks off.

At the time of writing, six matches are confirmed for Money in the Bank 2022. In addition to the two MITB ladder matches, there will be some title bouts, including the SmackDown, and RAW Women's Championships, the United States Title, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Fans will undoubtedly be excited for the show, given the limited number of fights on the card. There are a couple of potential barnburners out there, and we can't wait to see how they turn out.

On that note, we look at four matches on the Money in the Bank card that could potentially steal the show.

#4 on our list of matches that could turn out to be the best ones at Money in the Bank 2022: Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

United States Champion Theory has an almighty (pun intended) task to complete on Saturday as he defends his title against the formidable Bobby Lashley. The latter has been on a dominant run recently, making this the champion's biggest test to date.

Theory has been second-best throughout this feud, but it won't matter if he manages to scrape past The All Mighty. While the challenger is the favorite to win, no one can count the smug youngster's crafty tricks out. He may not 'win' at Money in the Bank but could still keep his championship in case of a disqualification/count-out loss.

This match has the potential to be a great spectacle filled with flashy moves and clever heel work. The unpredictability of the contest makes it even more intriguing.

#3. The Women's MITB Ladder Match

WWE seems to have prioritized the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match more than its female counterpart this year. The build for the latter hasn't been as great, but that doesn't mean it will be a bad contest.

In fact, looking at the talent involved, we are going to say that the match could end up stealing the whole show. Lacey Evans, Shotzi, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Becky Lynch are top workers, and we expect them to deliver a fun, action-filled contest.

However, there is one thing WWE should look to avoid, and that is having the winner of this match cash in on the same day. Waiting a few days or months will add more intrigue to the storyline.

#2. The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

Oh, we want the smoke for this one!

The Usos are among the most reliable workers in WWE today. When you pair them alongside equals in The Street Profits, you are all but guaranteed fireworks.

With the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship up for grabs, the two teams will wage nothing short of war in the ring. Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Jimmy, and Jey Uso have been at each other's throats for a while now, and this is where it all comes to a head.

Throw in the threat of 'Honorary Uce' Sami Zayn interfering, and you have what could be the match of the night.

#1. The Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

While the Women's MITB ladder match is a solid look on paper, its male counterpart has been made to look like a bigger deal in the past few weeks.

The Men's MITB ladder match is the marquee contest of the show, with seven superstars facing each other for the illustrious contract. Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn, and a mystery participant will lock horns on Saturday. Given the talent involved and the individual rivalries, this one promises to be a show-stealer.

The implications of this match are huge because whoever wins will end up in Roman Reigns' crosshairs. It's hard to pick a winner, so all we'll do is sit back, relax, and take in the beautiful carnage we expect to see from the seven men in the ladder match.

