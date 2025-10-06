4 Matches WWE may add to Crown Jewel on RAW

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel, is on the horizon. It is set to be another major international event and the company is leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand success. WWE has made four matches official thus far, including two Champion vs. Champion showdowns. However, there is scope for one or two more matches to be added.The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW will be the go-home edition of the red brand for Crown Jewel. Several prominent storylines have been brewing on the show lately, whether it's involving The Judgment Day or Roman Reigns. Therefore, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could take the center stage to make a few matches official tonight.Let's take a look at four matches WWE may add to Crown Jewel on RAW tonight:#4. OG Bloodline vs. The VisionRoman Reigns made his return last week on RAW and helped The Usos defeat The Vision in their Tornado Tag Team Match. His involvement in this storyline right before Crown Jewel indicates that WWE has plans to put him in a match. There is a good possibility fans could see the OG Bloodline reunite for a 6-Man Tag Team Match at the upcoming spectacle.Reigns could join forces with Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso to take on The Vision members. With Seth Rollins being involved in another feud, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed might bring a shocking name as their tag team partner against the OG Bloodline members. Rumors have been swirling that The Vision will see the addition of a new member soon.#3. Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev Dominik Mysterio defended the Intercontinental Championship against Rusev last week on RAW. Although he won the bout, The Judgment Day member used underhanded tactics to beat the 39-year-old without the referee's notice. Therefore, The Bulgarian Brute could be seething with rage tonight and he could demand another fair shot at the coveted title.Adam Pearce could take matters into his own hands to settle this dispute. He could make Rusev vs. Dominik official for the Intercontinental Championship at Crown Jewel. However, the General Manager could add an interesting stipulation to this potential bout this time to ensure a fair match.#2. Bayley, Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne PerezFor the past few weeks, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria have been battling Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez on RAW. WWE has been trying every permutation and combination, pitting one against the other every week. Besides, an intriguing situation has also been developing between Valkyria and The Role Model. Triple H seemingly has huge plans involving all stars.The ongoing situation on Monday Night RAW could eventually lead to a huge tag team match. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria could team up to battle The Judgment Day members at Crown Jewel. Adam Pearce could make this match official tonight on the red brand, as it will be the final RAW before the upcoming spectacle.#1. Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed at Crown JewelOne of the potential matches that may get added to Crown Jewel tonight is Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed. Last week on RAW, the OTC was seen going after Reed specifically, as the latter had a major role in sidelining him at Clash in Paris. Therefore, Reigns has a score to settle with The Auszilla, which could lead to a singles clash at the impending spectacle.Besides, Crown Jewel is set to take place in Australia, which happens to be Bronson Reed's home country. Therefore, WWE will look to put him in a major spotlight by potentially giving the 37-year-old a singles match against one of the biggest stars in this industry. Hence, Reigns vs. Reed may get added to the card for the upcoming premium live event.