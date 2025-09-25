  • home icon
4 Men Lita was romantically linked with in WWE

By Love Verma
Published Sep 25, 2025 04:31 GMT
Lita is a WWE Hall of Famer. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Lita is a WWE Hall of Famer. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Lita is one of the most legendary female stars in WWE history. The former WWE Women's Champion competed in a tag team match at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, where she teamed up with Trish Stratus to secure victory over Damage CTRL.

Since then, Lita has yet to compete in the squared circle. Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss the personal life of Lita and the four men with whom she was romantically linked in WWE.

#4. Matt Hardy & #3. Edge

Lita and Matt Hardy were rumored to be dating around 1999. They met in the independent wrestling promotions and further continued their romantic angle in real life. Further, rumors circulated that Lita started dating Edge while in a relationship with Matt Hardy.

This affair turned into a storyline angle later when Lita started an affair with Edge on-screen. They were part of Team Xtreme, and the affair storyline from Lita led to a feud between Hardy and the Rated R Superstar in WWE.

Despite all the rumors, in an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Matt confirmed that the affair thing was part of the storyline.

"Yeah, to a degree. But everybody was back on the same page. I mean, by that point, I was, yeah. When I was being hired back, we’d all talked and everybody was on the same page, and we were ready to do business. I mean, there were times where it was probably tough for people. [Tough for you?] Yeah, I think it was tough for everybody to a degree. You know, I mean, that’s emotionally taxing. That stuff is. But yeah, everybody was on the same page and we were just trying to work together and get it done," Hardy said.
#2. WWE Superstar CM Punk

CM Punk is another name on the list who was romantically linked with Lita. In the early 2010s, the WWE Hall of Famer was rumored to be in a relationship with the Best in the World. They were in a relationship for a couple of years, but they eventually broke up and went their separate ways.

Later, in 2013, the Second City Saint started dating AJ Lee, and they eventually got married.

#1. Shane Morton

After breaking up with Matt Hardy, Lita dated Shane Morton from 2006 to 2008. For those unaware, Shane and Dumas were part of an alliance, The Luchagors, which led to their real-life relationship.

Meanwhile, after dating for a few years, they broke up and went their separate ways.

Edited by Angana Roy
