WWE Crown Jewel is the next big spectacle on the premium live event calendar. The card features a variety of matches, including Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre battling it out inside a steel cage. Bayley is determined to dethrone Bianca Belair in the Last Woman Standing match.

Two matches where monsters go against each other. Braun Strowman faces Omos, while Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar renew their rivalry. The Brawling Brutes will challenge the Usos while Damage CTRL looks to regain their titles from Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

Two more huge spectacles will also grace WWE Crown Jewel. Bray Wyatt is slated to make an appearance. Will we finally meet Uncle Howdy or another person related to Wyatt 6?

Roman Reigns puts his undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Logan Paul. The social media personality has only had two matches, making him a huge underdog. Can he pull off a major upset? Here are four mistakes that shouldn't be made at WWE Crown Jewel.

#4 Damage CTRL cannot come out of WWE Crown Jewel looking weak

Can Damage CTRL rebound at WWE Crown Jewel?

A huge deal was made about Damage CTRL's debut at SummerSlam. They quickly won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles but lost them on the go-home RAW. A rematch was booked for WWE Crown Jewel, so it could be a case of a quick turnaround.

Bayley will once again try to win the RAW Women's title, but she's traded a win and a loss with The EST of WWE. The new faction features three of the top performers in WWE, so they cannot come out on the losing end of both matches.

That could mean that Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky recapture the tag titles, but two quick turnarounds devalue those belts. A better outcome would be Bayley capturing the RAW Women's title. Belair has had a long enough reign and can afford to lose in a Last Woman Standing match.

#3 The OC doesn't address its Rhea Ripley problem

Ripley has proven to be a nuisance to everyone who faces Judgment Day.

The main X factor in most of Judgment Day's feuds is Rhea Ripley. Many stars have tried to fight the group alone or without a woman by their side. It has led Edge, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles to hesitate once Ripley enters the fray.

A few weeks ago, Styles, however, mentioned that he had "a solution" to their Rhea Ripley problem. The go-home RAW came and went with the OC laying flat in the ring.

Since Styles referred to a possible female joining the fight, that person needs to emerge at WWE Crown Jewel. It makes logical sense and sets Ripley up for a singles program of her own. It could be Beth Phoenix, Charlotte Flair, or another returning female star.

#2 Something significant must come from Bray Wyatt's appearance

WWE has handled Bray Wyatt's return brilliantly. The White Rabbit clues were a fun scavenger hunt for fans to decipher. The reveal was highly anticipated and well-received.

Nonetheless, Wyatt's return has also been notable because of the character he's playing - himself. There's also the potential for other aspects of his personality to emerge or for people from his past to confront him.

With Wyatt having a segment at WWE Crown Jewel, it needs to be bigger than his appearances on SmackDown. That means either a person like Uncle Howdy shows up or someone new emerges. Whatever plans are with Wyatt at the PLE, it needs to be big.

#1 Logan Paul cannot beat Roman Reigns

Is Logan Paul the person to finally defeat Roman Reigns?

It's well past time for Roman Reigns to have lost at least one of his titles. The roster is full of many talented stars who can carry the torch. Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens are just a few names that could do it.

When a title change happens, it needs to be done by a full-time star and not a part-time performer like Logan Paul. As Reigns has repeatedly said, Paul only has two matches under his belt. For that reason alone, he shouldn't come close to winning at WWE Crown Jewel.

If Paul does somehow pull off a huge upset, it would really diminish the great work done by the rest of the roster. It likely won't happen, but in WWE, so many outcomes are possible.

