4 Mistakes Triple H must not make with Charlotte Flair upon her WWE return

Charlotte Flair's return to WWE was introduced during vignettes on SmackDown. She didn't speak during the first one but attempted to justify her superiority over everyone in the second vignette.

From drinking expensive champagne to standing near yachts and sports cars, The Queen declared her entry into the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. That immediately puts her atop the list of favorites.

Whether she wins the match or not, Triple H must avoid the next four things when booking The Queen's return to WWE after a year.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

#4. She shouldn't portray the exact same character

Trending

Throughout her WWE tenure, Charlotte Flair has portrayed The Queen gimmick. She feels she is the best in the company and that no one can touch her. It's true because it's how she's been booked for her entire career.

Regardless of what she or her fans believe, being Ric Flair's daughter gave her an edge over other stars like Bayley and Becky Lynch. That booking and character became tiresome after numerous title wins.

Unless it's a big swerve, which isn't something the New Era is known for, it seems like she's coming back as the same character. That's a huge mistake since the divisions have evolved.

The sign of a great performer is the ability to adapt and change. Seth Rollins, Lynch, Roman Reigns, and even Chris Jericho all switched things up over their careers. Judging from the return vignettes, it seems nothing has changed with her character.

#3. Have her squash some promising talent

One thing that turns fans off is when top stars continually squash up-and-coming performers. Hulk Hogan made this an art form, and John Cena continued it throughout his career.

WWE tried to present Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Rusev on the same level as Reigns, but he always beat them. Things have changed over the last few years. Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria, and Zoey Stark are all top-tier in-ring talents.

Having Flair show up and beat those types of stars would show that no matter what they do, they're not worthy of hanging with Charlotte Flair. How will fans take Roxanne Perez seriously after she feuds with Bayley if Flair trounces her?

If Triple H booked someone to beat her a few times, it would add a wrinkle to her character. How would she respond if Charlotte didn't always win? Fans need a reason to invest in certain stars. They won't be taken seriously if someone like Flair easily dispatches them.

#2. Presenting Charlotte Flair as a heroic face

Every wrestler has fans who will cheer for them as heroes or villains. To get the rest of the crowd to follow suit, WWE has to craft meaningful feuds and angles carefully.

Rooting for Flair as a face is often hard due to her last name and prior booking. She may be a 14-time champion, but would that be the case if her last name wasn't Flair? Some fans are turned off by the constant presence in the title scene.

Ask NFL fans how they felt about the New England Patriots and, currently, the Kansas City Chiefs. Charlotte Flair is better suited to play an arrogant heel who acts like she's superior to everyone else.

It's hard to root for the rich person in a game show against someone living paycheck to paycheck. With the current dynamics on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair's presence as a face could overshadow Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, and Naomi.

#1. Triple H must not immediately hand her a title

The biggest mistake - but also a strong possibility - would be to immediately hand Charlotte Flair a championship. This has happened a few times when she took time off and then returned.

She lost at the Backlash one year ago only to return and immediately beat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's title. Stratton just cashed in, and rumors suggest she'll face Flair at WrestleMania 41. This means Flair will either win the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber.

Since the Chamber result is less prestigious, she can win that honor. Triple H will want to push Charlotte Flair into the title scene since she missed a year of action. That's part of the reason some fans root against her - constant title shots.

If she does earn a title shot, it would be better suited to happen after The Show of Shows. With her star power, however, that's probably not going to happen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.