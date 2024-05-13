4 mistakes WWE has already made with Bron Breakker on the main roster

Bron Breakker is one of the most promising superstars in WWE today. The 26-year old star has been compared to icons like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar due to his rare combination of freakish power, explosiveness and incredible speed. He was a top star in WWE NXT from the day he debuted, going on to become the second-longest reigning NXT Champion of all time by combined days.

Breakker joined the main roster after Royal Rumble 2024, choosing to join SmackDown after a mini-bidding war between the blue brand and RAW. He has since registered dominant wins over the likes of Cameron Grimes and Cedric Alexander and remains unbeaten thus far. Despite his solid start, one could argue that more could have been done with his run so far and there have been some mistakes in his presentation.

Let's expound on that and look at four mistakes WWE have already made with Bron Breakker on the main roster so far

#4: Breaking up Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin has been unpopular with the WWE Universe

The tail-end of Bron Breakker's NXT run saw him form an odd-couple tag team with Baron Corbin, named The Wolf Dogs. This pairing did wonders for both men's momentum, becoming very popular with the WWE Universe due to the duo's amazing comedic chemistry. Fans were excited to see it translate to the main roster, hoping to see them have a run before returning to singles' competition.

Alas, it was not meant to be, with Corbin being drafted to WWE SmackDown while The Big Bad Booty Nephew went to RAW. So far, this seems like a mistake, with The Lone Wolf losing his first match back on the blue brand and his former partner barely competing. The creative team probably has big things in store down the road, but for now, splitting up The Wolf Dogs remains an unpopular move.

#3: Confining Bron Breakker to squash matches has arguably slowed him down on the WWE main roster

Bron Breakker caused a buzz within the WWE Universe with one of the standout performances in the 2024 Royal Rumble. Breakker eliminated Jimmy Uso, Finn Balor, Ivar and Omos to a huge reaction, creating instant momentum for himself before getting called up to the main roster shortly afterwards. A big deal was made of his callup, with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis competing for his signature.

However, since then, he has been featured sparingly, only competing in squash matches, that too sporadically. This has probably been done to establish him as a threat until the company is ready to push him as a top competitor. However, unlike debuting freak athletes of the past, the audience is aware of his abilities from his time in the developmental brand.

Therefore, instead of giving the audience a little taste of what Breakker can do, it arguably feels like he is limited because he was called up with no clear plan. Should Triple H and co. unleash the dog in him?

#2: Debuting Bron Breakker before the WWE Draft may have been a mistake

Breakker's time on SmackDown between the Royal Rumble and draft was uneventful

Bron Breakker was officially called up to the WWE main roster after the 2024 Royal Rumble. Along with other Rumble debutants/returnees like Jade Cargill, Naomi and Andrade, the second-generation star looked like a big deal with SmackDown and RAW competing for his signature. Unlike the other competitors mentioned, however, the buzz around him has not been capitalized upon.

Cargill, Naomi and Andrade were all featured at WrestleMania, and have since been inserted into meaningful storylines. Even the likes of Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov, who were called up during the Draft, already have their eyes on top stars like Gunther and Bobby Lashley.

One can't help but wonder if Breakker would have been better served by a draft call-up, going by his relative lack of activity since the Rumble as compared to Hayes and Dragunov.

#1: Leaving Bron Breakker off major events has arguably been a mistake on WWE's part

Bron Breakker's impressive Royal Rumble 2024 showing got the WWE Universe dreaming about epic potential bouts awaiting him on the main roster. As the last man to pin the then undefeated Gunther before the latter's callup from NXT, a section of the fans wanted the two to clash at WrestleMania XL. Other dream potential opponents included Bobby Lashley, Sheamus and more.

Four months in, The Show of Shows has come and gone, as has Backlash and the King of The Ring tournament is next. The Big Bad Booty Nephew is yet to get a chance to perform on a big stage, or mix it up with any top stars. This has been seen by many as a mistake, given that most people expected him to get the instant "Brock Lesnar" push.

It remains to be seen what the creative team has in store for him. Recent teases of a feud with Sheamus and regular appearances on television are encouraging signs indeed.

