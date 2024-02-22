4 mistakes WWE has already made with Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is right around the corner, and the buildup to the event in Australia is virtually set in stone. Four matches have been booked for the event, including two in the Chamber to determine who will challenge the World Heavyweight and Women's World Champions at WrestleMania XL.

Many believe the latter title is expected to headline the show, with Australian megastar Rhea Ripley set to defend her title against Nia Jax. Ripley's Judgment Day stablemates will be all over the show, with Dominik Mysterio competing in the men's Chamber match, while Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

While the card contains a really solid lineup of talent, it's far from perfect, finding itself hampered by a number of issues even before a single punch is thrown.

Here are four mistakes WWE has already made with Elimination Chamber 2024.

#4: WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 has been overshadowed by the buildup to WrestleMania XL

Any show that acts as a pitstop between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania is bound to pale in comparison to the two iconic spectacles. Over the years, various editions of Fastlane, No Way Out and Elimination Chamber have suffered this fate. However, Elimination Chamber 2024 feels especially overshadowed.

Since Royal Rumble 2024, most of WWE's energy seems to have been set on building up The Show of Shows. The Rock's return, Cody Rhodes' story and the Damage CTRL saga have dominated the headlines, with Chamber qualifiers feeling like background stories.

Even Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax, the most well-developed feud going into Perth, has at times taken a backseat to teases of Ripley facing Becky Lynch in Philadelphia. Elimination Chamber may be a 'B-level' Premium Live Event, but its buildup arguably deserved a little more focus than it got, especially considering how much last year's edition received for Sami Zayn's hometown hero story.

#3: WWE Elimination Chamber 2024's outcomes feel mostly predictable

Not only does the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 card have "just" four matches, but almost all of them feel quite predictable. First off, Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch have been built up as heavy favorites to win their respective Chamber matches.

The duo have had a lot more promo time with the champions they hope to face at WrestleMania XL than any other Chamber competitors in their divisions, leaving fans in little doubt about their chances in Perth. Elsewhere, neither New Catch Republic nor Nia Jax are expected to come away from Optus Stadium with gold. Neither men's world champion is in action, so a Damian Priest cash-in is seemingly out of the question.

The in-ring action at the event will undoubtedly be excellent, but barring a huge swerve, the results will be expected lines, which could dampen the excitement for some fans.

#2: The representation of Australian talents on the Elimination Chamber card has been somewhat underwhelming

In the past, WWE has been guilty of shoehorning 'hometown' talent into overseas shows with little storyline reason just to please the crowd in attendance. Mansoor at the first few editions of Crown Jewel is a prime example. On other occasions, the company has managed to present these talents perfectly in front of their people, giving them rare moments to shine on home turf.

Bad Bunny, Damian Priest, Zelina Vega, Sami Zayn, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre all come to mind in recent years.

Triple H and co must be applauded for not shoehorning rarely used Australian talent like Indi Hartwell onto Elimination Chamber 2024 for cheap pops. However, it feels like they missed the mark by not building up the likes of Grayson Waller and Bronson Reed to feature on the card.

Waller and Austin Theory could have credibly challenged for the tag team titles, while Reed arguably had enough momentum to compete in the men's Chamber match.

#1: The star power on WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is somewhat lacking

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 card will have considerable star power. Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch and more will compete at the event, with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes featuring on the Grayson Waller Effect. However, the likes of Roman Reigns, Gunther, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Brock Lesnar or even The Rock won't be at the Perth show for varying reasons.

Given that it will be held in a 60,000-seater stadium, it feels as though the company didn't pull out as many stops as it could have to make the event spectacular. One imagines there will be more than a few Australian fans disappointed not to see Rhodes compete, or witness Reigns in the flesh.

It may be years until they get the chance to finally do so, considering WWE last held a show Down Under in 2018.

