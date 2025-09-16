4 Mistakes WWE made on RAW ahead of Wrestlepalooza

John Cena appeared in his home state on RAW ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza. The 17-time champ attended Springfield College and spoke about his upcoming clash with Brock Lesnar this weekend.Stephanie Vaquer finally made a significant appearance ahead of her title match against IYO SKY this weekend.Tension continued to rise between SKY, Asuka, and everyone else trying to be friends with The Genius of the Sky. Bayley returned to save Lyra Valkyria but displayed several other identities.Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker teamed up again, but this time it was LA Knight teaming with Jimmy Uso. WWE made the next four mistakes on RAW ahead of Wrestlepalooza.#4. Adam Pearce threatened to fine LA Knight/Jey Uso for fighting backstageWrestlers brawl backstage and in the ring all the time, but they aren't fined. Why would Adam Pearce randomly threaten two stars with fines when others do the same thing every other week? Wrestlepalooza being close is a weak excuse.Randy Orton hits security and producers with RKOs nearly every other week but never faces discipline. The New Day also assaulted Penta backstage but didn't face any punishment. The former wrestler has done a good job as GM, but there needs to be sensible continuity during a show, especially from the authority figure.#3. No additions to Wrestlepalooza on RAWWrestlepalooza is supposed to be a huge event, as it's the inaugural show for the PLE. Having John Cena and Brock Lesnar main eventing is a great start, as is having AJ Lee's first match in a decade.Fans love CM Punk, and his feud with Seth Rollins has been gold. To make the event more special and memorable, Pearce should have booked at least one more match for the show.Dominik Mysterio should be losing the Intercontinental Title soon, and Rusev confronted him backstage. The Kabuki Warriors could have battled Rhea Ripley and Nikki Bella since Ripley has to stay at least five feet away from SKY and the title at all times.#2. Only one title competitor competes ahead of Wrestlepalooza View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE often does this without explanation. When a big title match is coming up at a PLE, one of the competitors competes on the go-home show. The other competitor, however doesn't.It destroys what should be a level playing field, especially with a neutral authority figure in charge. While it's true that Stephanie Vaquer hasn't competed in weeks and IYO SKY has, it's not her fault.Bookers chose not to use her for some strange reason. The stakes are even higher at Wrestlepalooza with a vacant title up for grabs at a first-time PLE.Pearce was so worried about preserving The Usos vs. The Vision but was fine with treating Vaquer and SKY unequally on RAW.#1. Predictable save after the main eventThe Usos, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins' group have been in an ongoing cycle of main event matches, beatdowns, and predictable saves. Reigns returned and did this every week until his most recent hiatus.Jimmy and Jey have taken up the mantle of competing in a match, only to be attacked by Reed and Breakker. Jey didn't wrestle on RAW but predictably saved his brother after the main event.The fans in attendance obviously loved it, but it shows a lack of creative ideas. Sure, LA Knight and Jey Uso had more tension, but the fact remains that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were run off due to another save.