4 mistakes WWE made on RAW (July 21, 2025)

#4. Determining the next challenger for the Judgment Day The New Day, Creed Brothers, and LWO battled for the next shot at World Tag Team Champs Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are the former champions, but didn't get an automatic rematch.The Creeds have been in a rut on RAW while the LWO hasn't competed as a team since April 7. When Rey Mysterio isn't around, bookers don't use the faction much. Their last appearance was in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro won the shot with little to no build. They've competed more on Main Event and Evolve than on RAW.SmackDown should have sent one of its teams over since it's overflowing with talent - DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, Street Profits, and Rey Fenix/Andrade.#3. Bayley forgets the last two monthsBayley's actions on the latest RAW were so confusing that even Corey Graves had no idea what she was doing. The only explanation was to set Lyra Valkyria up for a blindside attack, but that didn't happen.The former Hugger told Lyra that Adam Pearce gave her and Lyra a tag title shot against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Bayley posited that it was about getting the shot they earned at WrestleMania. They ultimately lost the match.Her actions ever since The Show of Shows, however, have been highly combative toward the Irish star. She strangely forgot everything that happened over the last two months to tag with someone who beat her last week on RAW.Bayley will probably be mad that Lyra wasn't there for a tag, even though Becky Lynch attacked her. Maybe she'll watch the footage of the match.#2. Potentially telegraphing that IYO SKY will be unsuccessful at SummerSlamIYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer shared a backstage segment. The two had a prior meeting this year that was ended prematurely by outside interference. They agreed to have another fight on RAW just two weeks ahead of SummerSlam.Since Vaquer is challenging the winner of the Women's World Championship match at the next PLE after SummerSlam, it telegraphed that SKY probably isn't winning the title back in New Jersey.She could still regain it, given that this showdown was also disrupted by outside interference from Chelsea Green and Naomi.But giving away that caliber of a match on an episode of RAW doesn't bode well for SKY's chances in two weeks.#1. Paul Heyman's group looks weak on RAW for the second straight weekRoman Reigns' return last week on RAW turned the tide against Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. The Tribal Chief and Jey hit their foes with spears to send them packing from the ring.After a rather average main-event segment in which Roman ignored everything everyone else said, he initiated physicality with Breakker. He initially had the upper hand, but eventually needed Jey's help.The Bloodline allies then hit Breakker and Reed with dueling spears, sending them from the ring yet again. Having the same outcome two weeks in a row makes it seem like the newer pairing has no chance of beating the OG Bloodline.The confrontation is clearly heading for a tag team match at SummerSlam. Not announcing it this week was also a bad move. Had it been made official, the attraction could have helped sell tickets for The Biggest Party of the Summer.