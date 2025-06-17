4 Mistakes WWE made on RAW (June 16th, 2025)

The first round of WWE's King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments concluded on RAW. Asuka defeated Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile, and Stephanie Vaquer, setting up a semifinals matchup with Alexa Bliss.

Jey Uso won the last King of the Ring qualifier after getting the final spot in the tournament. He beat Bronson Reed, Sheamus, and Rusev thanks to a combination of factors.

Goldberg confronted Gunther months after the two stars mixed it up at Bad Blood last October. Liv Morgan started the night on a high note.

However, she was unfortunately injured during her match with Kairi Sane. The latest episode had a few matches and a few promos, but WWE made the following four mistakes on RAW.

#4. Mr. Money in the Bank is on RAW for about two minutes

If you blinked, you might have missed Seth Rollins' appearance on RAW. (Image Credit: WWE on X).

WWE always trots out Money in the Bank winners to taunt champions on RAW and SmackDown. Naomi showed up on SmackDown last week. Rollins only appeared on last week's RAW.

Gunther directly challenged The Visionary to come out, but Goldberg instead met him. Rollins' group only came out during the main event, while the Judgment Day was all over the show.

If he's going to be a champion again, he needs to be provoking both Gunther and John Cena. Some may say he plans to wait in the shadows. That's just not how Seth Rollins has operated over the last two years.

#3. Bronson Reed is pinned in the King of the Ring Fatal Four-way

Bronson Reed has been presented as a force of nature. He's someone who took out Braun Strowman with a Tsunami through the hood of a car. Reed can destroy stars with his signature splash.

Despite that, his monster status was greatly damaged on RAW. When monsters are involved in multi-star matches, they are often eliminated after taking a move from each opponent.

That didn't happen on RAW as Jey Uso hit him with a splash and a weak spear before pinning him. The act undermines Reed's credibility, making him and Bron Breakker appear like unstoppable forces.

#2. Goldberg will challenge Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta

Goldberg wants revenge on Gunther for disrespecting his family last year. (Image Credit: WWE on X).

Goldberg has made a second WWE career of showing up randomly for title shots and then disappearing. He hasn't competed in a ring in a few years, but wanted a proper retirement match before hanging up his boots for good.

After a tense confrontation with Gunther last October, fans knew the two would be tangling at some point in 2025. Night of Champions would have made sense as Goldberg routinely competed at Saudi Arabia shows.

The WWE Legend told The Ring General he was next after a brief encounter on RAW. He didn't do anything to earn a title shot, like win the Royal Rumble or King of the Ring.

It merely highlights the double standard that most stars must work to earn a title shot, while others, like Goldberg, can simply show up and receive one.

#1. Jey Uso predictably advances a week after losing world title

WWE used the explanation that Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship because he stretched himself too thin. He competed too many times in a short time and even saved his friends once or twice, often getting destroyed for his efforts.

They even let him last longer in a chokehold than Gunther did at WrestleMania 41. He also passed out and didn't tap out. Rusev, Sheamus, and Reed were all on the top of their game but lost to a guy who is probably operating at 75%.

Commentators played up his bruised ribs again, further diminishing the other stars in the match. Jey vs. Gunther has already been done enough, and it wasn't exactly a great feud. They recycled the same promos and attacks over the last two years.

Having a different star in the match would have made it seem like anyone could win. Instead, the guy who literally lost the title last week got one step closer to another shot at an overplayed feud.

