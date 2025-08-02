4 mistakes WWE made on the SmackDown before SummerSlam

John Cena and Cody Rhodes had an interesting segment on the final SmackDown before SummerSlam. The rivals opened the show, but only Cena talked. He claimed he made a mistake by aligning with The Rock simply for a big TV moment.The Undisputed WWE Champion essentially turned face and shared a beer with Rhodes before both left the ring. Was it a big setup? Talla Tonga made his in-ring debut, beating Jimmy Uso. Jacob Fatu saved him from yet another beatdown.Giulia successfully defended the Women's US Title against Zelina Vega. Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown answered Los Garza's open challenge for the AAA Tag Team Titles.While the action was good for most of the episode, there were some head-scratching decisions. WWE made the next four mistakes on the SummerSlam go-home episode of SmackDown.#4. Randy Orton isn't training Jelly Roll for their SummerSlam match? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE is making a big deal out of musician Jelly Roll teaming with Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. The non-wrestler was shown training with a bunch of random people.Conspicuously absent from the scene was his SummerSlam tag partner, Randy Orton. Shouldn't The Viper be helping his teammate learn some moves and pacing? Most wrestlers would assist someone new to the sport learn the craft.Paul and McIntyre showed up and attacked him because Orton wasn't there. It was all set up for the main event segment, but The Viper hit random security guards with RKOs, and not his enemies.#3. Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest ends in disqualificationThings were physical when Aleister Black collided with Damian Priest on SmackDown. Both are known strikers, so neither star held back. Due to the heated nature of the match, Black was disqualified after blasting Priest with a chair.There were only four contests on the show, so it could have easily ended with a pinfall. Black could have lost via rollup or hit Priest with a Black Mass. He could have started to leave, only to return and carry out the post-match attack.The finish was clearly to prolong the feud, which is fine, but when there are only a few matches in two hours, they should all have pinfall finishes.#2. Disappointing spotlight for WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe WWE Women's Title is SmackDown's top prize for the female roster, but it didn't receive the prestige it should have. Instead of having a face-to-face interview or an in-ring segment, Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill exchanged words briefly backstage.The exchange was about three minutes in total. The Jelly Roll/Orton vs. Paul/McIntyre feud had a video from earlier in the day and the last 10 minutes of the show.Why isn't the women's title getting more luster heading into the second biggest premium live event of the year? Cargill won Queen of the Ring but has only really crossed paths with Stratton a few times.Stratton saved her last week, and they had the usual &quot;challenger picks up title but hands it to champion&quot; segment. They didn't need 15 minutes, but a little more time would have been better.#1. Not having the Cena face turn segment close SmackDownThe placement of the opening and closing segments of SmackDown should have been reversed. Cena and Rhodes, who are in the WWE's biggest match at SummerSlam, opened the show.The 17-time world champ turned face by denouncing his actions since the Elimination Chamber. It could be a setup for a double turn, but that moment should have ended SmackDown.The fans loved it and cheered for Cena. It would have also been a bigger moment to close out the final show before the PLE - the old Cena is back. Instead, the non-title tag team match between Orton/Jelly Roll and McIntyre/Paul ended the show.They traded punches but were separated by security. Orton then hit several pony-tailed security guards with RKOs. The musician landed a Chokeslam on another guard. The biggest title match of the weekend, and perhaps the entire year, should have closed the final show before the event.