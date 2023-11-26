4 mistakes WWE made at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

WWE arguably put on one of the best Survivor Series this year. The event had two WarGames matches, with a couple of title defenses as well. The return of Randy Orton was also very well received, along with the very unexpected comeback of CM Punk.

However, certain things could possibly have been executed better in hindsight.

In the following list, we will take a look at a few aspects that could probably have been handled better.

#4. WWE Superstar Jade Cargill could have made her in-ring debut at Survivor Series

Jade Cargill had been one of Triple H's most sensational signings at the time. Having been a big streak-holder in All Elite Wrestling, her switch to the Stamford-based promotion was seen as a major acquisition, considering she was a homegrown AEW talent.

However, Big Jade is yet to make her in-ring debut in the new company.

With Zoey Stark and Rhea Ripley going toe-to-toe at the premium live event, this could have been the perfect opportunity to introduce Cargill as a feud for Ripley. The more Triple H waits, the more likely her momentum may take a hit.

#3. Miz's loss at WWE Survivor Series is questionable

One of the more anticipated matches at the event was the singles bout between Gunther and Miz. The Imperium leader has been almost as dominant in his Intercontinental Title run as Roman Reigns, putting down every opponent he has faced.

The Miz seemed to be someone who could put an end to his reign. Coupled with a rare babyface turn, fans were seriously suspicious of the title changing hands.

However, Gunther retained the title in stellar fashion. Moreover, Miz was made to submit rather than be pinned, which will surely hurt his momentum. Considering how unsuccessful The A-lister's previous babyface runs have been, it seems like a careless decision by the creative.

#2. Zoey Stark's title pursuit was cut short abruptly at WWE Survivor Series

Not many superstars on the roster are on the level of Rhea Ripley at the moment. As such, any feasible feud with her should ideally be drawn out.

That is exactly what did not happen at Survivor Series, as Ripley looked as dominant as ever. Near the closing moments of the match, she deftly avoided Zoey's finisher to execute her own with a pinfall.

While Zoey Stark is not yet ready to take the title from Rhea, it would not have hurt to extend the feud a little. Now, The Eradicator is left without a rival again.

#1. Randy Orton had his spotlight stolen at WWE Survivor Series

The Apex Predator had a lengthy hiatus from the ring, making his return all the more anticipated. However, fans barely got time to digest Orton's comeback before CM Punk made his appearance.

While both the superstars seemed pleased to see each other, there is no denying that Randy's return could have been made into a bigger storyline.

As for CM Punk, only time will tell what Triple H has planned for him down the line.

