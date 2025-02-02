4 Mistakes WWE made during the Women's Royal Rumble match this year

The 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match ended with Charlotte Flair emerging victorious. The victory earned The Queen a world title shot at WrestleMania 41. Flair could choose either Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley or WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Top names like Nikki Bella, Trish Stratus, and Alexa Bliss made their comeback during this match. In this article, we will discuss four mistakes WWE made during this year's Women's Royal Rumble.

#4 Alexa Bliss was eliminated too early

Alexa Bliss made her return to WWE after almost two years in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered at number 21 and received a thunderous pop from the crowd. Many fans felt her comeback garnered one of the loudest reactions of the night. Despite the ovation, Bliss was eliminated from the match too early at the hands of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

The company should have at least kept The Goddess in the final four of the Women's Rumble match. Liv Morgan and IYO SKY were the first two entrants and remained in the match for more than half an hour. Given this, Bliss' early elimination seemed like a major mistake.

#3 Nikki Bella's #30 entrance in the WWE Women's Rumble match seemed useless

The final entrance in the Women's Royal Rumble match went to Nikki Bella, who returned to the squared circle after three years. However, giving Bella the #30 spot seemed unnecessary, as WWE could have instead opted for a returning talent like Alexa Bliss. This would have been a genuine surprise for fans.

If not a major name, an underrated talent could have been given the final spot with an opportunity to shine in the spotlight. Considering all this, giving the Hall of Famer the final spot seemed like a missed opportunity.

#2 Jade Cargill, AJ Lee, and Becky Lynch didn't return

Jade Cargill, AJ Lee, and Becky Lynch were the talk of the town before Royal Rumble, with speculation that they might make their return in the traditional 30-woman match. However, when the match took place, no such return occurred, leading to major disappointment among fans.

Even if AJ Lee didn’t return, the returns of Becky Lynch and Jade still seemed possible, but that didn't happen. This disappointment seemingly overshadowed the entire Women's Royal Rumble match.

#1 Charlotte Flair didn't need the victory

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match for the second time in her career. However, this victory didn’t seem necessary for The Queen, as she could have easily earned a title shot without winning the match.

Instead of winning the Rumble for the second time, the former Women's Champion could have simply confronted the champion and challenged her to a match. WWE could have utilized this victory to push someone who actually needed it.

The win could have elevated an underrated talent to the main event level. Charlotte Flair’s Royal Rumble 2025 victory felt like a missed opportunity.

