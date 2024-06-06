4 mistakes WWE should not make at Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is the next Premium Live Event for the Stamford-based company, set to be publicized live on June 15, 2024, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. As of now, three matches have been officially announced, with the latest being Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship.

In this article, we will discuss the four mistakes that WWE should avoid at Clash at the Castle 2024 to ensure the event's success and maintain fan excitement.

#4. WWE must avoid a lack of surprise for Clash at the Castle

Expand Tweet

Trending

One of the biggest mistakes that WWE must avoid is the lack of surprises for this Scotland PLE. The company recently held Backlash France, which, despite being an international show, featured only Tonga Loa's debut as the sole surprise. Even there, fans were anticipating the debut of Jacob Fatu at the France show, leading to some disappointment among fans regarding Tonga's debut.

So, after making this major mistake at Backlash 2024, WWE must avoid repeating it at Clash at the Castle 2024. Genuine surprises are what make a PLE worth watching and positively talked about for years to come.

These surprises could include unexpected returns, stunning match endings, or surprise debuts, all of which can make Clash at the Castle the talk of the town among the WWE Universe.

#3. CM Punk screwing Drew McIntyre again must be avoided

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre is the hometown hero in Scotland. For those who might not know, the Scottish Warrior is set to compete in a World Heavyweight Championship bout against Damian Priest at the event. However, one mistake WWE must avoid is allowing CM Punk to interfere in the match and cost McIntyre the title match.

Previously, the Best in the World has sabotaged many of Drew's opportunities, including inadvertently aiding Priest at WrestleMania XL to take the World Heavyweight Title from him.

At Clash at the Castle, WWE must avoid repeating this scenario. While Punk could make an appearance after the conclusion of the match, having him interfere during the match would replicate previous instances where Punk cost Drew big opportunities. This would also make the outcome of the World Heavyweight Championship match much more predictable.

#2. Chad Gable must not lose at Clash at the Castle

Expand Tweet

At this Scotland PLE, Chad Gable is set to clash against Sami Zayn in an Intercontinental Championship match. However, WWE must avoid the mistake of having Gable lose this match. The 38-year-old star has been chasing the IC title since the middle of last year. Even as a babyface last year, he faced Gunther for the IC title but failed to win despite involving his family and kids.

Now, with Gable feuding with Sami Zayn for the past few months, it seems like the perfect time for him to capture the IC Championship. The Creed Brothers could also make an appearance to support Chad Gable at this PLE, leading to his victory. This could also signal the end of Alpha Academy's current alliance with Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri.

#1. Uncle Howdy must return to WWE in Scotland

Expand Tweet

The return of Uncle Howdy has been anticipated by the Stamford-based promotion for the past few months. However, Howdy has yet to make his comeback in the company along with his potential Wyatt 6 faction.

WWE must use Clash at the Castle as the location for his long-awaited arrival and avoid prolonging his return story beyond this PLE.

Clash at the Castle will be an international show, providing a wider fan base and greater attention, which would be an ideal stage for the arrival of the masked man. If WWE makes the mistake of not having Howdy return here, it could lead to fans losing interest in the whole storyline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback