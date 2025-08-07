4 Mistakes WWE Must Avoid With Brock Lesnar Following His Return

WWE shocked the world this past Sunday. The sports entertainment juggernaut had already shaken things up with Seth Rollins' sudden return and subsequent swerve at SummerSlam Saturday, but things were taken to a brand new level on Sunday.John Cena and Cody Rhodes clashed over the world title in a Street Fight. The match was an absolute spectacle and shockingly good, especially compared to WrestleMania. In the end, Cody won and the two paid each other respect, but that wasn't the end.Once Cody left and Cena soaked in the admiration from the crowd, Brock Lesnar's music hit. The Beast then stepped out for the first time in two years. He then walked into the ring and nailed John with the dreaded F-5.Brock is back, and while that is a controversial decision to say the least, there is no denying that it is also massive. Lesnar is a huge star, but there are key mistakes that Triple H and company officials need to avoid making with him.Below are four mistakes WWE must avoid with Brock Lesnar following his return.#4. He can't be overexposed on WWE programmingWhether one likes Brock Lesnar or loathes him, one thing that can't be denied is his star power. Brock is a rare example of a WWE star who is well known even outside of pro wrestling circles, thanks to his time with the UFC.The Beast is a star, and while WWE has a lot of those right now, there are only a handful of true crossover names. As a result, it is key for Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment to avoid the trap of overexposure.Brock shouldn't be on television too often, nor should he wrestle too frequently. He needs to remain a special attraction who only appears for major matches and important segments. Anything beyond that is wasting his star appeal and drawing potential.#3. Brock Lesnar can't flip-flop between babyface and heelBrock Lesnar has been with WWE for a long time, even accounting for his two-year break. When he first made his comeback, The Beast was a villain who feuded with John Cena, Triple H, and CM Punk, among others.Something began to change, though. Brock began wrestling heels on and off. He battled Seth Rollins at one point, but then Roman Reigns at a different WWE event. He was seemingly flip-flopping between babyface and heel every other appearance. This even happened during the Triple H era when he went from wrestling Omos to destroying Cody Rhodes for no reason.This time around, there needs to be far more consistency. Brock can't be the modern version of The Big Show. He needs to either remain a babyface or a heel. See-sawing back and forth will only confuse the audience.#2. He can't do too many promosBrock Lesnar has a lot of strengths. His physical strength, for example, is out of this world. He also has explosiveness that few can match and an aura of toughness that stands out among the all-time great WWE performers.With that being said, he does have one major drawback. Brock Lesnar is not much of a talker. Cutting promos is not his strong suit, which is why he spent years relying on Paul Heyman or even John Laurinaitis to carry the mic work on his behalf.As a result of this seeming flaw in his game, Triple H and WWE can't have him cut promos. Instead, let the people he feuds with handle it instead. John Cena can verbally carry the weight for both of them anyway.#1. Triple H can't have Brock go over younger or modern talentThe final major mistake WWE and Triple H can't make with Brock Lesnar isn't about his ability, star power, presence, or protecting him in any way. It is extremely important that he doesn't steamroll through the roster.The Beast battling and defeating John Cena, CM Punk, Randy Orton, or even someone like Roman Reigns is fine. They are established and truly untouchable in WWE. It is younger talent or more recently pushed names who should absolutely not be defeated by Brock.Gunther, for example, is a dream opponent for Lesnar. If they wrestle, The Ring General has to go over. If a name such as Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, LA Knight, or even Ilja Dragunov battles The Beast, the company needs to let the stars of today and tomorrow shine. Letting a part-time name from the past destroy the roster would be a huge mistake.