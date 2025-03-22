4 Mistakes WWE must not make with Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

The card of WWE WrestleMania 41 has just escalated to new heights. Roman Reigns is now set to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match. This bout was announced following Reigns, Punk, and Rollins' heated brawl on the recent episode of SmackDown. The announcement of this match has ignited major interest among the fans.

In this article, we will discuss four mistakes WWE must avoid with this high-profile Triple Threat bout at Showcase of the Immortals.

#4. Not adding any stakes to the match

Surely, Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is one of the biggest matches in the WrestleMania 41 card. Still, WWE must add a big stake to this match. There must be a reward for the winner, like a world title shot after WrestleMania or something.

A stake like this will make the match even more interesting, and WWE could plant seeds for another major storyline from the conclusion of this Triple Threat Match.

#3. Making the Triple Threat Match main event WWE WrestleMania 41

The main events of WrestleMania 41 have not been decided, but Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena is most likely to be the main event for Night Two of WrestleMania. The main event of the first Night of The Show of Shows is still in doubt, and there is belief that the Roman, Punk, and Rollins match might get the main event that night.

However, WWE must avoid the mistake of making this match the main event and instead put Jey Uso vs. Gunther or the Women's Title match in that spot. Making this match the main event could even receive a significant backlash from the fans.

#2. Roman Reigns pinning Seth Rollins at WrestleMania must be avoided

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' historic rivalry is not limited to this Triple Threat feud. Both stars have a long history as part of The Shield. So with this, the Stamford-based promotion must avoid the mistake of ending this match by letting Roman pinning the Visionary to emerge as the victor.

This could be saved for the later months when Roman and Rollins clash in a singles bout. If the OTC pins the Visionary in this match, it eventually puts Rollins in a weaker position for their future singles feud.

#1. Not delivering on the favor

During the recent SmackDownepisode, CM Punk once again cited the favor Paul Heyman owes him, hinting that he might use it at WrestleMania 41. With this hint dropped, WWE must make sure that the favor is delivered at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Stretching the favor angle post-Mania will not make sense and eventually lead to fans losing interest in the same.

