4 Mistakes WWE need to avoid with AJ Lee’s return

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Sep 03, 2025 02:44 GMT
AJ Lee during her time in WWE [Image Credits: WWE.com]

While the WWE Universe has been clamoring for AJ Lee’s return for years now, the demands have turned into roars since the end of Clash in Paris. The attack from Becky Lynch on CM Punk at the premium live event and the further confrontation between them on RAW afterward have made it quite clear that AJ Lee is on the verge of making her return.

Rumors hint at her potential return, and the excitement among fans for her comeback is now at an all-time high. Lee might make her comeback this week on SmackDown as well, which is set to air from CM Punk’s hometown of Chicago. While AJ Lee’s comeback is highly possible, there are a few things that WWE must not do to ruin it. Let’s take a look at them.

#4. Don’t make her GM of Women’s Division

WWE has often brought back legends to give them the General Manager post after a one-time storyline, which has never turned out very well. Paige’s last run in WWE was also as the General Manager of SmackDown, which completely ruined the excitement among fans for her return run.

While fewer in-ring appearances would still be better, losing the opportunity to feature some massive feuds and storylines just to make Lee the General Manager won’t make any sense.

#3. Don’t bring back her unhinged gimmick

WWE Superstars have levelled up their game in terms of character, which has proved to be the essence of every storyline in the industry over the past few years. While AJ Lee is on the verge of making her return to the company, her character following the comeback would also be very crucial.

While the star is undoubtedly set to step against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, the unhinged, creepy gimmick that she had at one point in her career won’t make any sense here. Rather, a character like that could completely ruin the entire storyline and the excitement.

#2. Don’t make her a full-timer

AJ Lee is rumored to be set for a mixed tag team match alongside CM Punk against the duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, with the match likely taking place at Wrestlepalooza. While it could lead to a feud between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Lee shouldn’t work as a full-timer in the company.

While Brock Lesnar is hated by millions around the world for his part-time schedule, it has now become a part of his legacy. AJ Lee could do something similar and feature as a part-timer in the company, keeping the essence of surprise of her return every few months.

#1. AJ Lee shouldn’t lose her comeback match

While Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are undoubtedly one of the most dominant couples in the history of professional wrestling, they have to lose the upcoming mixed tag team match. Though both Rollins and Lynch are at a position where a loss could affect their characters, WWE cannot let AJ lose the first match she has had in almost a decade.

Both Lee and Punk together need to get the upper hand in the rumored match at Wrestlepalooza, to continue the rivalry and leave the world talking about the intensity and action that unfolds. With several possibilities, time will now tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

