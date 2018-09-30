4 Most Memorable Moments From The 1st Half the 2010s (2010-2014)

Bryan defeated the odds

WWE is the biggest and most popular company in the entire globe. Many non-wrestling fans watch WWE just because of its storylines and star power. Over the years, WWE has made decisions that raised questions about their working, like Roman Reigns' push, Lesnar's and Jinder's title respective reigns, and treatment of wrestlers like Asuka, etc.

There have been times where people have hated the company to their core and have stopped watching the shows altogether.

But, then there are some memorable moments that define WWE. These moments prove that what the company is capable of doing. There have been plenty of such instances that have united the whole wrestling community and people talks about it even now as this things had just happened yesterday.

These moments are engraved in the hearts of the whole WWE Universe. Let's look at such moments from the 1st half of the 2010s.

4. CM Punk's Pipebomb Promo (2011)

Best in the World

The Pipebomb Promo is one of those incidents that shook management and questioned its way of handling the business. The Pipebomb incident was basically a harsh yet highly praised on-air speech by CM Punk in which he blamed WWE of cheating and favoring selected wrestlers in their WWE rosters like John Cena and The Rock.

Punk was saying the words that all the fans wanted to say to Vince. This united the whole wrestling community and everybody was behind Punk. It was a fight between the authority and the WWE Universe.

Punk became the voice of the voiceless. Those 10 minutes changed the dynamics of the way fans look at WWE. That promo was one of the best and the most memorable promos in recent history. This also increased the ratings of the show as fans were interested in knowing what would happen next.

