Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Most Memorable Moments From The 1st Half the 2010s (2010-2014)

Harsh Agrawal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
191   //    30 Sep 2018, 16:38 IST

Enter
Bryan defeated the odds

WWE is the biggest and most popular company in the entire globe. Many non-wrestling fans watch WWE just because of its storylines and star power. Over the years, WWE has made decisions that raised questions about their working, like Roman Reigns' push, Lesnar's and Jinder's title respective reigns, and treatment of wrestlers like Asuka, etc.

There have been times where people have hated the company to their core and have stopped watching the shows altogether.

But, then there are some memorable moments that define WWE. These moments prove that what the company is capable of doing. There have been plenty of such instances that have united the whole wrestling community and people talks about it even now as this things had just happened yesterday.

These moments are engraved in the hearts of the whole WWE Universe. Let's look at such moments from the 1st half of the 2010s.

4. CM Punk's Pipebomb Promo (2011)

Ente
Best in the World

The Pipebomb Promo is one of those incidents that shook management and questioned its way of handling the business. The Pipebomb incident was basically a harsh yet highly praised on-air speech by CM Punk in which he blamed WWE of cheating and favoring selected wrestlers in their WWE rosters like John Cena and The Rock.

Punk was saying the words that all the fans wanted to say to Vince. This united the whole wrestling community and everybody was behind Punk. It was a fight between the authority and the WWE Universe.

Punk became the voice of the voiceless. Those 10 minutes changed the dynamics of the way fans look at WWE. That promo was one of the best and the most memorable promos in recent history. This also increased the ratings of the show as fans were interested in knowing what would happen next.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Daniel Bryan The Undertaker
Harsh Agrawal
ANALYST
Happy Rusev Day
5 biggest WWE Championship mistakes from the 2010s
RELATED STORY
5 Controversial Moments That Cannot Be Erased From WWE...
RELATED STORY
The 5 most memorable Royal Rumble matches
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Moments of The nWo
RELATED STORY
WWE's 10 Best Championship Reigns in the 2010s
RELATED STORY
10 most memorable moments in Summerslam history
RELATED STORY
3 Most memorable Hell In a Cell matches
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Question Marks in WWE's Decisions in This Decade
RELATED STORY
Who Does it Better? Episode 1: The Shield
RELATED STORY
10 Superstars with most World Title reigns in WWE History
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us