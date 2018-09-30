5 Biggest Question Marks in WWE's Decisions in This Decade

Harsh Agrawal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 533 // 30 Sep 2018, 12:44 IST

Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship

WWE is a global wrestling company. It is the biggest and most popular company in the entire earth. Many non-wrestling fans watch WWE just because of its storylines and star power.

Unlike other promotion like NJPW, WWE focuses more on their stories rather than actual in-ring work. It is not as if the wrestling itself is bad; we just would not expect the matches here to get 5-star ratings on a regular basis. This formula has worked for Vince for decades now so it makes sense that he is continuing with it.

But, there have been instances where the decisions made by the management does not make any sense at all. Many questions have been raised by the WWE Universe regarding the choices that management has made in the past.

Let's look at such decisions that raised the biggest question marks in the on-going decade. Before reading further, remember that this is just an opinion and it can differ from person to person.

5. Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship Reign

Jinder Mahal

During the summer of 2017, WWE decided to give one of their two heavyweight championships to Jinder Mahal, who was playing a coward heel at that time and had recently joined the Smackdown roster. His in-ring capabilities are below par and he was one of the most hated wrestlers at that moment.

From losing to jobbers in the show 'Main-Event', he became the face of the Smackdown. This was probably the worst period for Smackdown in the recent past.

His reign was not a short one too, as he carried that belt for 170 days, and in the process defeated wrestlers like Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief when AJ Styles finally defeated him in Smackdown before Survivor Series but the damage was already done.

The WWE Championship has still not gained its credibility completely despite Styles' fabulous run with the belt. Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion at that time, which did not help either as he would not be present on the show for months. WWE was just degrading both of their top prizes.

